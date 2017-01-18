Oakland Raiders Promote Trey Scott to A.D. of Player Personnel

The Oakland Raiders have promoted Trey Scott, who was a Midwest Scout, to Assistant Director of Player Personnel.

Scott will work directly under Joey Clinkscales, who is the team’s Director of Player Personnel. Clinkscales is well regarded in league circles, and could be in line for a GM job in the coming seasons. If that happens, the promotion of Scott means that he would then be in line to take Clinkscales’ place.

At just 28 years old, Scott has clearly made a name for himself with the team. He just completed his with season with the Raiders, and had previously worked for the Washington Redskins. Clinkscales brought Scott with him when he joined the team from Washington.

Individuals in roles such as Scott don’t get much recognition in the public, but they’re work throughout the season is tenuous, and the contributions of Scott and other scouts go a long way in helping Reggie McKenzie and the team create their draft board.

So congratulations to Trey Scott on the new promotion. Maybe he’ll be a GM someday.

