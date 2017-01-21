Oakland Raiders Offseason Needs: 2017 Edition

The Oakland Raiders have several needs to fill this offseason, and the primary focus is of course, on the defense.

The Oakland Raiders season ended with disappointment, but you’d have a difficult time finding anyone who thinks the Raiders were unsuccessful in 2016. Improving from 7-9 to 12-4, contending for the division title and having legitimate MVP and DPOY candidates on the roster is a far cry from recent years.

The talent level has vastly increased, thanks to Executive of the Year Reggie McKenzie. The accountability factor is in full effect with Jack Del Rio running the show, and leadership is in place on both sides of the ball. The Raiders have some great young pieces and enough money to make sure this roster stays strong for the future.

It’s a good time in Oakland — soon Vegas, alas.

However, watching the team flail and struggle without Derek Carr was painful. Losing players in a sport such as football happens and teams need to step up without important players better than the Raiders did. Their defense shrunk from the challenge. Their backup QBs proved to be somewhat incapable. This team needed to build some depth.

They also have some glaring needs that got exposed throughout the season. This team is close, and with a few pieces and continued smart roster building should be able to get there. Some big things need fixing to get to the next level.

What are the Raiders biggest offseason needs? Well, it’s not offense, that’s for sure.

Front Seven

Khalil Mack is the best edge defender in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. It’s true though, no other player combines his ability to stop the run with his ability to rush the passer.

Yet even with Bruce Irvin — another excellent pass rusher — helping Mack with disrupting QBs all season, the Raiders still finished last in the NFL in sacks. That is absolutely unacceptable and downright embarrassing for the defense.

If Stacy McGee stayed healthy throughout the season that total is likely higher, and the same could be said with Mario Edwards Jr. The fact of the matter is those in there didn’t get any push. There was absolutely no interior rush from Denico Autry, Jihad Ward, Dan Williams, Justin Ellis, or anyone else the Raiders trotted out there.

The linebackers lack speed and instincts. Malcolm Smith is a good tackler and run stopper but a huge liability in coverage. Perry Riley Jr. was a pleasant surprise but is nothing more than a stopgap. Ben Heeney doesn’t have the physicality to play consistently at this level. Cory James is fast but raw and small.

There is nobody to blitz from LB — in other words, Irvin had his moments, but this team really lacks anyone with pass rush abilities beyond Irvin and Mack in the front seven.

We’ve seen flashes from McGee and Autry in the past, and Mario Edwards Jr. is a factor when he’s healthy. His absence for the vast majority of the season certainly factored into the lack of pass rush.

The Raiders need to find someone aside from Mack and Irvin to rush the passer. It’s that simple. Whether that’s through the draft, free agency, Aldon Smith returning, some of the rookies like Ward playing better, it has to happen.

Reggie McKenzie has proven savvy at identifying needs and going all in to fill those needs. I would expect that he looks long and hard for another pass rusher in the front seven to complement Mack and Irvin.

To think this team led the NFL in turnover margin yet was last in sacks in astounding. Those two stats usually go hand in hand, and it’s an anomaly to see such a schism. The Raiders cannot count on being so opportunistic in 2017 without adding some serious pressure.

Middle linebacker and defensive tackle are the two biggest needs in the front seven for the Raiders. Getting solid, run-stuffing traditional thumper types is great and adds an element currently missing. There are many available out there in the draft like Zach Cunningham, Jarrad Davis and Raekwon McMillan. Any of those players would be an upgrade over Smith at MLB.

However, they’d be better off to find an excellent 3-technique DT and aggressive MLB that has some pass-rushing instincts to improve that woeful aspect of the defense.

Secondary

Sacks and coverage are symbiotic. Mack and Irvin got their sacks because they are amazing and quick, not because of coverage. The term “coverage” sack is when a QB has to hold the ball because his receivers are covered.

Well, the Raiders secondary didn’t give the team any of those opportunities. They were burned for more 20+ yard pass plays than any other team in the NFL.

Sean Smith was misused as an off corner and routinely was burned by smaller, quicker receivers he couldn’t jam at the line.

Karl Joseph was excellent when healthy but he never really was 100% all season. A year of offseason and getting healthy will actually improve the secondary all on its own. But they need more help.

Amerson played quite well much of the year. He was the Raiders best cover corner again, but he too was beaten deep numerous times and tailed off at the end of the season. Reggie Nelson, despite making the Pro Bowl, was prone to giving up big plays. This team simply did not cover well or consistently in 2016.

This draft is a gold-mine at cornerback, with many first-round talents projected to fall into the second round. This is an incredibly deep draft for secondary help. I’d expect the Raiders to seek it at both corner and safety in the first three picks.

The offense put up 27 points a game and 373 yards. That’s top-10 stuff right there. There is no way that the defense shouldn’t be able to step up when the offense struggles.

A lack of depth along the front seven, particularly linebacker, and poor coverage and play by the secondary ensured that this team would not steal a defensive victory.

Bill Musgrave is out. Musgrave got too much blame. But the offense will only improve with Todd Downing, a healthy Carr, and more experience at running back.

It is the defense that needs to improve, and drastically. The best way is by building depth and strength in the front seven, and getting players to cover someone.

A MLB or DT in the first and a CB and S in the next rounds would be huge. The Raiders should target a top-tier FA like A.J. Bouye, and stealing Eric Berry would be the ultimate offseason move.

The team needs more depth and talent at DT, MLB and in the secondary. It’s imperative McKenzie focus on that first and foremost before filling other, lesser needs at tight end and OT.

This article originally appeared on