Oakland Raiders Officially Promote Todd Downing and Jake Peetz

Following the departure of Offensive Coordinator Bill Musgrave, the Oakland Raiders have officially promoted Todd Downing and Jake Peetz.

By opting not to renew the contract of Bill Musgrave, the Oakland Raiders were left with a void at offensive coordinator. But that was a position that was expected to be filled quickly, via the promotion of Quarterbacks Coach Todd Downing. That news was made official today.

With Downing’s promotion, that left a hole at QB Coach, which now has also been filled. That promotion goes to Jake Peetz, who was Downing’s assistant QB Coach.

Per source, the Raiders are filling out the staff under new offensive coordinator Todd Downing, promoting ass’t Jake Peetz to QBs coach. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 13, 2017

Peetz will be entering his 8th season in the NFL, and 2016 was his first coaching with the Raiders. Prior to that, Peetz spent time with the Washington Redskins, Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Just as the transition from Musgrave to Downing should be a smooth one, the transition from Downing to Peetz in the role of QB Coach should also be smooth.

