Oakland Raiders: NFL Team Files To Move To Las Vegas

The NFL’s Oakland Raiders have officially filed for relocation, in an effort to move the franchise to Las Vegas.

Derek Carr and the upstart Raiders haven’t been happy with their stadium situation in Oakland, and now they’ve officially done something about it.

Less than a calendar year after Las Vegas landed an NHL expansion team — the Las Vegas Golden Knights — it appears Sin City is on the verge of gaining a second professional sports team.

The NFL released a statement on Thursday via email:

“Today, the Oakland Raiders submitted an application to relocate their franchise to Las Vegas, as is provided for under the NFL Policy and Procedures for Proposed Franchise Relocations. The application will be reviewed in the coming weeks by league staff and the Stadium and Finance Committees. The relocation of a franchise requires the affirmative vote of three-quarters of the NFL clubs (24 of 32).”

For many years, professional sports leagues took a risk-averse view of moving to Vegas. The idea of gambling and the potential interference that it could bring was something every league wanted to avoid.

Now, with the NHL on board, the NFL potentially following suit and the NBA tinkering with the idea of a Vegas-based franchise, it looks as if the attitude and confidence in the controls in place have changed.

This comes on the heels of two other NFL teams being granted relocation within the last year, with the St. Louis Rams moving to Los Angeles before the 2016 season and the San Diego Chargers also moving to Los Angeles, for the 2017 season. The owners have clearly shown that they support each other in these matters, and there’s no evidence to believe the owners won’t approve this one.

Dear #Raiders fans, I'm so sorry…but extra trips to Vegas can't be *that* bad, can it? pic.twitter.com/SwMDLMNSUz — Michael Dunlap (@DunlapSports) January 19, 2017

One has to feel bad for Oakland and the fans who comprise the Black Hole, as they’ve always been known as one of the most loyal and ferocious fanbases in the world. Now, they’ll have to adopt the San Francisco 49ers (yeah right) or make the 8.5-hour trip to Vegas.

This article originally appeared on