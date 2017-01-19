Raiders file paperwork to move to Las Vegas

The Raiders have made their first step toward moving to Las Vegas by filing their relocation paperwork, Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak announced Thursday.

The franchise played in Oakland from 1960-81 before moving to Los Angeles, which it called home from 1982-94. They've been the Oakland Raiders since.

The Raiders have long wanted a new stadium to replace the outdated Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, and rumors of the departure have intensified as the team and the city of Oakland have failed repeatedly to agree to terms for stadium financing.

There was speculation that the Raiders would move back to Los Angeles, but that subsided as the Rams and then the Chargers moved to L.A.

In Las Vegas, the Raiders will look to move into a proposed brand-new, nearly $2 billion stadium. Owner Mark Davis has pledged $500 million of his own money for the stadium, and an additional $750 million of public funds will be used should the plans go into effect.

