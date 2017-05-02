Check out Marshawn Lynch at Raiders practice for the first time

The Oakland Raiders made a splash this offseason by landing Marshawn Lynch, luring him out of retirement after one year away from the game. He’ll not only be the Raiders’ starting running back, but he’ll provide some excitement for his hometown team, which is leaving for Las Vegas in a few years.

He hit the field with the Raiders for the first time Monday, giving fans a glimpse at Beast Mode in silver in black.

Phase 2 of the Offseason Workout Program begins and Marshawn hits the field for the first time in the Silver & Black. pic.twitter.com/WethfcyKXa — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) May 1, 2017

As you can see, he wears Raiders gear pretty well. And his name on the back of the black jersey looks awesome. He owes a big thanks to Charles Woodson for letting him wear No. 24.

"Authentic passion is what I see." – Jack Del Rio on Marshawn Lynch joining our team Watch: https://t.co/DxwJlvlKJX pic.twitter.com/Bpd6TqJJbg — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) May 1, 2017

Seeing Lynch back on the field in 2017 is going to be a ton of fun. Not only is he an exciting player on the gridiron, but he’s always interesting off it, too.