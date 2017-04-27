Oakland Raiders: Marshawn Lynch Deal More Sizzle Than Steak

The Marshawn Lynch signing definitely improves the Oakland Raiders roster, but it helps them off the field far more than it does on it.

The loss of Latavius Murray during free agency made the running back position a top priority for the Oakland Radiers in the offseason. Consequently, the Oakland Raiders were linked to every big name free agent running back available. And even one player who retired prior to the 2016 season: Marshawn Lynch, of course.

Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie was always interested in bringing Beast Mode out of retirement to play for the Silver and Black. That said, the Raiders would have been justified in waiting to draft a running back in the first round.

But with all of the off-eason turmoil surrounding the Oakland Raiders decision to re-settle in Sin City, the Raiders needed a PR boon to win back disgruntled fans. Lynch certainly provides the positive distraction the team so desperately needed.

A Bay Area native, Lynch has had some legendary moments in a productive NFL career. That may be enough to distract from the fact that Lynch may not be much of an upgrade over the departed Latavius Murray.

In his last year as a Seahawk, Lynch managed only 417 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. By comparison, Murray scored 12 touchdowns on 788 yards while playing in 14 games. Not much of a difference in production. One might say that the Raider acquired an older version of Latavius Murray.

If he can stay healthy, however, Lynch should be productive for the Raiders. If he can stay out of trouble, he will have fans cheering for the Raiders again. However, everyone knows Beast Mode is motivated by controversy. He feeds on it. Lynch will definitely have something to prove after his 2015 stinker. If he can play with that chip on his shoulder, then maybe he can return to 2014 form.

As exciting as it is have Beast Mode in the house, it still is important to remember the team still needs a long-term solution at running back. Lynch could give a rookie rusher the time he needs to develop without the pressure of being the starter. This year would still be a perfect year to draft a running back.

