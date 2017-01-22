Oakland Raiders: Making Decisions on Impending Free Agents

The Oakland Raiders have 13 players with expiring contracts and a few others whose production warrants a roster cut. Who should the front office re-sign?

The Oakland Raiders will head into the 2017 offseason with 13 impending free agents, which include five players from the 2013 draft class. Who deserves a new deal? Where should the team seek upgrades?

General manager Reggie McKenzie’s 2013 draft class didn’t comprise of many Pro Bowlers or starting-caliber talents. In fact, only five of 10 draftees from that year played through their entire rookie contracts. Running back Latavius Murray emerged as the only Pro Bowler among the bunch.

As for the veterans on the chopping block, Oakland could re-sign assets to maintain roster depth or acquire cheaper role players during the draft.

Before going through the final decisions on the top-10 impending free agents on the roster, it’s important to note safety Brynden Trawick deserves a short extension for his play in the final weeks of the previous season. He didn’t start a single game, but dressed for 15 contests, for the most part as a special teamer.

In the last two regular-season games, he logged an interception and became a decent component to the team’s ailing run defense. If re-signed, the undrafted safety will be a player to watch during the summer as a primary backup.

Latavius Murray: Re-Sign

On Sirius XM Radio, Murray expressed interest in returning to the team with a Super Bowl victory in mind:

“Wanna stay & finish what I started, looking forward to winning a championship w these guys”@LataviusM on pending free agency #RaiderNation — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) January 11, 2017

However, he didn’t say if he’s willing to turn down a more lucrative deal to stay in Oakland. According to spotrac.com, Murray should demand approximately $3.3 million annually, which doesn’t break the bank. Nonetheless, over the past two seasons, he’s shown the ability to carry the majority load as the featured ball-carrier in the backfield.

At 27 years old, at his peak value, will he turn down another $700,000-$1 million to wear silver and black again? If so, the Raiders rushing offense should rank within the top eight, once again, in 2017.

Cornerback D.J. Hayden’s story deserves mention. He came into the league after a life-threatening injury and remained persistent on earning his keep on the roster.

However, Hayden’s frequent pass interference penalties and his inability to turn his head around to locate the ball midair left most people scratching their heads. In the previous season, the coaching staff moved him inside, which allowed him to utilize his solid footwork and physicality. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury sidelined him after Week 12.

For Hayden, it’s too little too late. As an early first-round pick, he only started 25 games in four years. The Raiders may have considered re-signing him as a nickelback on a cheaper deal, but cornerback T.J. Carrie already has the spot in his contract year.

Malcolm Smith: Don’t Re-Sign

Since the day linebacker Malcolm Smith signed with the Raiders, we’ve heard about his Super Bowl XLVIII MVP achievement a thousand times. However, he’s a reserve player with the ability to track the football on the ground, but struggles in pass coverage.

After the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl season, Smith returned to a reserve role and only started five games in 2014. With former Seahawks linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. joining the Raiders as a defensive coordinator, many thought he’d develop Smith into a solid starter—it never happened.

Smith’s lapses in coverage as a weak-side linebacker hurt the Raiders over the past two seasons. The front office must upgrade the position with a veteran and a high draft pick.

Menelik Watson: Don’t Re-Sign

In four seasons, offensive tackle Menelik Watson has only been active in 27 outings and started 17. The Raiders selected the athletic but inexperienced lineman in the second round and hoped to optimize his potential. Obviously, staying healthy posed obstacles in his development, but he didn’t perform well in a contract season.

Watson struggled against top-notch pass-rushers and received the lowest grade among the Raiders tackles on Pro Football Focus. Austin Howard has two years remaining on his contract, per spotrac.com, and Vadal Alexander played well in spurts as a pass blocker.

The Raiders have already re-signed offensive line coach Mike Tice, who’s guiding one of best offensive lines in the game. Oakland doesn’t need an injury-prone tackle taking snaps away from developing assets at the position.

Perry Riley: Re-Sign

Inside linebacker Perry Riley spent the first quarter of the season as a free agent before the Raiders signed him on Oct. 4. He immediately became the veteran presence in the middle, similar to Curtis Lofton last year, and played a lot better than his predecessor.

Riley took over green-dot responsibilities and aided the run defense on the second level. Alongside linebacker Bruce Irvin, the Raiders should keep these two building blocks together at a weak position. Regardless, the front office should go after an impact free agent and use a high draft pick on a linebacker in case Riley can’t replicate his performance from the previous season.

After backing up quarterback Derek Carr for three seasons, Matt McGloin could’ve either solidified a spot on the roster or increased his free-agent market value. Carr suffered a broken fibula in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts, and McGloin assumed the starting position.

McGloin completed 8-of-14 passes for 50 yards in two games before suffering a shoulder injury in Week 17. Rookie signal-caller Connor Cook took over, but failed to keep the offense running even half as good as Carr.

The soon-to-be unrestricted free agent told the Associated Press (h/t ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez) that he wants to compete for starting snaps. Subtly, McGloin talked his way out of Oakland. Once Carr heals, he’ll continue to lead the offense. Cook will serve as the primary backup.

Andre Holmes: Don’t Re-Sign

Wide receiver Andre Holmes has caught 14 passes in each of the past two seasons. He logged career-lows as a Raider in targets and receiving yards in 2016. The front office should sign a veteran with sure hands at the position to balance the drops.

Holmes led the receiving corps in yards during Carr’s rookie season. However, the veteran pass-catcher fell deeper into obscurity as the team acquired more talent. As a 6-4, 210-pound target, the Raiders failed to fully utilize his size in the red zone as a consistent threat. Seth Roberts surpassed Holmes on the depth chart in 2015.

McKenzie should look for an upgrade to challenge Roberts for the No. 3 spot at wide receiver.

The Raiders have yet to see the Nate Allen who served as a starting ball-hawking safety with the Philadelphia Eagles for five seasons. Nonetheless, he logged two interceptions and three passes defensed in relief duty.

Behind a starting rookie, it’s practical to keep a savvy veteran on the roster. Safety Karl Joseph suffered a toe injury, which forced him to miss the final four games. Allen played well in his absence. Upon a potential return, he’s not going start, but the seventh-year pro adds coverage ability to a struggling unit.

Defensive back Keith McGill has disappointed as a cornerback and safety over the past three seasons. Between Trawick and Allen, the Raiders would have enough insurance to cover injuries at the position.

Mychal Rivera: Don’t Re-Sign

Tight end Mychal Rivera has a knack for catching the football, but he won’t play enough snaps to make an impact. The Raiders drafted Clive Walford and signed Lee Smith in 2015. Both players significantly cut into Rivera’s role and his development. The Tennessee product logged career-lows in multiple receiving categories in the previous season.

Another club will likely place a decent price tag on Rivera’s receiving skills, which leaves an open spot for third-year tight end Gabe Holmes. The coaching staff will likely increase Walford’s involvement in the passing game while Lee continues to serve as an extra offensive lineman on the perimeter.

The Raiders run defense faltered throughout the 2016 season. Without defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. on the field, defensive tackle Stacy McGee graded as the best interior lineman for the Raiders, per Pro Football Focus.

McGee doesn’t have starting potential, but he’s a 27-year-old veteran who should stick around until guys like Darius Latham and Jihad Ward develop into consistent contributors. If the Raiders opt to release defensive tackle Dan Williams after a disappointing season, McGee could split the extra snaps with younger defensive tackles on the roster.

This article originally appeared on