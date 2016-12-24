Oakland Raiders: How Does Mario Edwards Help Defense?

It’s been a year since we’ve seen Oakland Raiders defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. in a meaningful game, so what does he bring to the defense?

Over the past two months, Oakland Raiders fans have asked two burning questions. When is Commissioner Roger Goodell going to free Aldon Smith? How’s Mario Edwards’ recovery? The Raiders answered one of those questions by activating Edwards off injured reserve on Friday.

Many expected Smith to return after a yearlong suspension, but it’s Edwards who steps on the field for his first regular-season game since suffering a neck injury on December 20 against the Green Bay Packers. The second-year pro appeared in the team’s first preseason game in August but went down with a hip injury.

After landing on injured reserve, which put Edwards on the shelf for eight weeks, the Raiders kept him away from the practice field for an additional five weeks. He started to practice on December 5 before a Thursday night matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, general manager Reggie McKenzie, via San Francisco Chronicle reporter Vic Tafur, wanted to see Edwards go through physical activities without a setback.

Now back in the fold, let’s take a look at what Edwards brings to the Raiders defense for the stretch run and the postseason.

Edwards’ Capabilities

Now active, Edwards will provide a boost to the run defense with an ability to shed blocks and latch onto ball-carriers attempting to scurry past the front line. As a 5-technique defensive end, he’ll take on two-gap assignments in sub-packages, which potentially eases the pathway to the quarterback for pass-rushers Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin.

Edwards can also win one-on-one battles in the trenches. He’s a viable threat to the quarterback. The increased pocket pressure should aid the defensive backs in coverage. At times, the most effective way to aid a leaky secondary is to shorten the quarterback’s time in the pocket.

Oakland’s pass defense has struggled with quicker wide receivers. If the front seven can limit idle time in the pocket, opposing signal-callers would have a difficult time hitting quick-twitch receivers at the top of their routes for breakaway catch-and-run scores. Edwards will help with that when he gets back to game-speed.

As he’s returning from injury, though, you obviously have to temper expectations a bit. So what should we see from Edwards early on in his return and moving forward.

Expectations for Edwards

Edwards will likely take the field with a snap-count limit or abbreviated assignments for the final two games of the season. At a physically demanding position in the trenches while coming off a hip injury, the coaching staff should avoid overexerting the second-year pro.

The Florida State product has missed more NFL games (16) than he’s played in (14) during his career. As a result, the coaching staff will likely preserve him with the playoffs in mind. However, after Week 17, expect his workload to ramp up with elevated expectations.

On Saturday, the Raiders will match up against an average Indianapolis Colts’ ground attack featuring Frank Gore. He’s logging 3.8 yards per carry with only four touchdowns for the season. Over the past two games, Oakland hasn’t allowed more than 75 yards to middle- or low-tier running backs. Week 16 provides a good setting for Edwards to find a groove and redefine his role within the front seven.

The Raiders need Edwards on his A-game with teams like the Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers vying for playoff spots with productive rushing offenses. Whether the Raiders clinch a bye week or play in the AFC Wild Card Round, each team mentioned above could be a likely opponent.

