Oakland Raiders Free Agency Need: Backup Quarterback

The Oakland Raiders have several holes that need to be filled in the offseason, and one of them is at backup quarterback.

Heading into the free agency, it’s easy to find an article pointing out any one of the needs the Oakland Raiders need to fill this offseason. But there is a need at one position that is flying under the radar, a need that undoubtedly has to be addressed — backup quarterback.

Assuming that Derek Carr returns fully healthy for training camp — which is expected, barring any setbacks — there’s obviously no doubt he’ll be taking the snaps behind center. But in the event that the Raiders again have to rely on their backup quarterback, they can’t afford to have a repeat of the Matt McGloin or Connor Cook disasters in Week 17 and in the Wild Card game. In those games, we saw the effects of not having a reliable backup. And unfortunately for the Raiders, it spelled doom.

Cook’s dismal numbers against the Houston Texans paint an ugly picture –18 completions out of 45 pass attempts, with one touchdown pass and three interceptions. In limited time against the Broncos, he flashed on a few throws, but turnovers were still a major problem.

To be fair, we have to give credit where credit is due. The Texans had one of the best defensive units in the league, and led by a savvy defensive coordinator, they were fully prepared to make life difficult for Connor.

Now, I am not saying the Raiders should not completely give up on Cook. But as a player who will still be entering just his second season, a reliable veteran presence behind Carr is sorely needed. Any of the following three quarterbacks could prove to be a reliable backup next season, while Cook can develop in the background for another year or two.

Case Keenum

The 2016 Los Angeles Rams were a complete train wreck in 2016, which culminated with the firing of Jeff Fisher. But within that train wreck, Case Keenum managed to put up average numbers, which considering the circumstances, is admirable. He registered a completion percentage of 60.9, with 9 touchdown passes compared to 11 interceptions in nine starts.

Again, let’s not forget that these are the Rams we’re talking about, who had a terrible offensive line and almost no offensive weapons. If called upon, Oakland’s stockade of weapons and dominant offensive line would allow Keenum to fare much better than he did in Los Angeles.

Mark Sanchez

Playoff experience? Check.

That’s the first and foremost reason why Sanchez should be given consideration. As a player with experience in an AFC Championship, he’d be much better able to handle the pressure that comes along with playing in a big game, if needed.

When most football fans think of Mark Sanchez, they think of the infamous (but hilarious) “butt fumble” moment. Or they think of the squandered opportunities with both the Denver Broncos and before that, the Philadelphia Eagles.

So as crazy as this may sound, after McGloin and Cook’s showings to end the year, rolling with a guy who took the New York Jets to the AFC Championship game twice would’ve been a good thing.

Despite only starting a total of ten games the last two years, his numbers paint a solid picture if anything, with a total of 18 touchdown passes with 15 interceptions.

E.J. Manuel

Amazing what a few years will do for a player, for better or for worse. In the 2013 NFL Draft, Manuel was the only quarterback taken in the first round. Fast forward three years, and Manuel is now a free agent after failing to live up to his draft slot.

But with youth on his side, Manuel still possesses some potential that make him an intriguing possibility, in my opinion.

Ej Manuel passes to Greg Little for a 19 yard touchdown. #Bills #NYGvsBUF https://t.co/zXTC9drTlK — Darius Cole (@DColeSports) August 20, 2016

Look at it this way. The Bills have been a mess for years now, and have gone through several coaches and offensive coordinators, leading to multiple failed quarterback experiments. In a quarterback-friendly system with dynamic pass catchers and a dominant offensive line, Manuel’s chances for success would be much higher playing for the Raiders than it ever was playing for the Bills.

Even with the all the criticism Manuel has received, his numbers aren’t actually all that bad. He’s posted a 77.5 career passer rating, with 19 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions, adding 4 rushing touchdowns to boot.

If called upon, Manuel could prove to be an excellent addition to the team.

This article originally appeared on