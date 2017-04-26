Oakland Raiders: Early 2017 Weekly Win-Loss Predictions

We break down the 2017 Oakland Raiders schedule and predict the winners game by game.

Tell me Raider Nation — now that the 2017 NFL schedule has been released, do you think your Oakland Raiders are playoff bound? What games are you going to circle on the Oakland Raiders schedule?

I have taken a look at the schedule and predicted the wins and losses. My conclusion. The Oakland Raiders will make a return to the playoffs this season. However, if some of the key games go the other way, Raider Nation could be in for a disappointing finish to 2017.

Let’s have a look

Week 1: at Tennessee Titans

The Raiders open the season on the road against the upstart Titans, who are looking to build on the momentum of last years 9-7 season. Marcus Mariota took a big step forward throwing for over 3,400 yards and scoring 26 touchdowns. Unless the Raiders can improve their front seven in the NFL draft, they will have trouble containing the versatile Mariota. That said, the Raiders have too much on offense for the Titans to handle and will win a high scoring close game.

Prediction: Raiders Win, 34-32

Season Record: 1-0

Week 2: vs. New York Jets

The home opener includes a visitor from the East Coast. The Raiders welcome the awful Jets who are smack in the middle of rebuilding. After the departure of Brandon Marshall, the Jets should have a number of new pieces on offense including a rookie quarterback and new receivers. That should make them easy pickings for the Raiders as they look for a fast start to the season.

Prediction: Raiders Win, 28-10

Season Record 2-0

Week 3: at Washington Redskins – Sunday Night Football

The Redskins are another team with something to prove in 2017. They had a surge toward the NFC playoffs in 2016, but fell just short. The Raiders will be flying east on a hot streak and a chance to make a statement with a 3-0 start. This is one of those tough games that championship teams find a way to win.

Prediction: Raiders Win, 24-21

Season Record 3-0

Week 4: at Denver Broncos

The Raiders wrap up their two game road swing with trip to Denver and a rumble with the Broncos. If the Raiders can find a way to steal this game on the road they will be in the driver’s seat in the AFC West. That said, it is tough to beat anyone on the road much less in high altitude. Also, the Broncos might be fighting for their lives and will likely be 1-3 coming into this game. The combination will prove toxic for the Raiders.

Prediction: Raiders Lose, 28-13

Season Record 3-1

Week 5: vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Raiders return home after splitting their two game road swing. Still stinging from last week loss at Mile High, the Raiders will be focused and ready to get back on track against a mediocre Baltimore team. Look for Derek Carr to have a big day.

Prediction: Raiders Win, 35-21

Season Record 4-1

Week 6: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The second in a stretch of very games for the Raiders. The Chargers are still reeling from the sudden decision to leave San Diego are trying to find their bearings while attempting to rebuild on the fly. I think the Chargers are in for a long season and they are a team ripe for a sweep by Raider Nation.

Prediction: Raiders Win Big 45-10

Season Record 5-1

Week 7: vs. Kansas City Chiefs – Thursday Night Football

Quick turn-around for the Raiders at home to face division rival Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs swept the Raiders last season in route to the playoffs and Raider Nation will be looking for payback. This is the biggest game for the Raiders at this point in the season. Big games require elite players to step up and take over. Derek Carr will do just that.

Prediction: Raiders Win, 20-19

Season Record: 6-1

Week 8: at Buffalo Bills

A successful 3-0 home stand comes to an end with a trip to Buffalo to play the Bills. This could be a trap game but with 10 days to prepare, Jack Del Rio should have the boys ready to play. This game is bigger than it looks. It happens just before the Raiders begin the toughest part of their season. It also has the added weight of being a conference game. If the Raiders narrowly miss the playoffs, we will look back at this game as a turning point in the season.

Prediction: Raiders Win, 27-20

Season Record: 7-1

Week 9: at Miami Dolphins – Sunday Night Football

This will be a tough game for the Raiders to win. The second consecutive road game on the east coast will be tough to begin with. Add the upstart Dolphins, hungry for a return to the playoffs, and you get a recipe to end the Raiders four-game win streak.

Prediction: Raiders Lose 28-13

Season Record: 7-2

Week 10 – BYE

I have always preferred a late season bye week. Gives a chance for the team to get healthy just before the stretch run. In the Raiders case that will be vital as their last seven games may prove to be the toughest schedule in the NFL.

Week 11: vs. New England Patriots (Mexico City)

The Raiders give up a home game to play the Patriots in Mexico City. There is an advantage for the Raiders as the Patriots will not have a luxury of a bye week prior traveling south of the border. The gives coach Jack Del Rio an entire two weeks to prepare. Will it be enough to beat Patriots?

Prediction: Raiders Lose, 38-35

Season Record: 7-3

Week 12: vs. Denver Broncos

The Raiders open a two game home-stand against the Denver Broncos. The Raiders lost the first game to the Broncos at Mile High and will need this one to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

Prediction: Raiders Win, 23-21

Season Record: 8-3

Week 13: vs. New York Giants

The Giants are one of those teams who are tough to read. With the addition of Brandon Marshall, the Giants should have a potent offense. But the addition of Marshall could prove too much ego for Coach Ben McAdoo to handle. I have this game as a win for the Raiders but it could be a close one depending on Eli Manning’s ability to get the offense clicking.

Prediction: Raiders Win, 24-21

Season Record: 9-3

Week 14: at Kansas City Chiefs

This game will have division championship and playoff implications. The Raiders came away victorious on Thursday Night Football and the Chiefs will be looking to even the serious. Arrowhead Stadium is one on the toughest places to play in the NFL, especially in December.

Prediction: Raiders Lose, 42-35

Season Record: 9-4

Week 15: vs. Dallas Cowboys – Sunday Night Football

The last home game of the season is a big one against the Cowboys. It’s a potential old school Super Bowl preview. A game so big, most national pundits have already determined it to be one of the biggest of the year.

Prediction: Raiders Win, 32-28

Season Record: 10-4

Week 16: at Philadelphia Eagles – Monday Night Football

Merry Christmas from the City of Brotherly Love! The Raiders should have locked up a postseason berth with last week’s win over the Cowboys. However, the Eagles will still have something to play for. This game will be a letdown for the Raiders, who are playing in primetime for the second consecutive week.

Prediction: Raiders Lose 21-10

Season Record: 10-5

Week 17: at Los Angeles Chargers

A New Year’s Eve match-up to end the regular season has the Raiders on edge after the loss in Philly has them in a battle for home field advantage. This is the kind of game where elite quarterbacks shine by putting away a division rival on the road to clinch a home playoff game.

Prediction: Raiders Win, 35-32

Season Record: 11-5 (AFC North Champs)

AFC Record: 8-4 (3rd)

