Oakland Raiders Draft Leads To Linebacker Suspense

For Oakland Raiders fans watching the draft, you’re probably asking, where’s the linebacker help?

General manager Reggie McKenzie seemingly took a risk with cornerback Gareon Conley at No. 24 due to rape allegations, per TMZ. However, we can’t assume anything until the investigation plays out. If the Ohio State prospect is cleared of any wrongdoing, the Raiders have a top-notched asset for the secondary.

NFL Scouting Combine star Obi Melifonwu checked all the boxes during his workouts and throughout his tenure at Connecticut. Due to his size at 6-4, 224 pounds, he’s projected as a box safety. Nonetheless, Melifonwu showed pass coverage ability during his senior campaign; he logged four interceptions and three passes defensed.

The Raiders’ third-round pick seems a bit sketchy. Defensive lineman Eddie Vanderdoes played well during his freshman and sophomore seasons at UCLA, but he didn’t fully recover from a torn ACL on his return to the field. He acknowledges a lackluster redshirt junior campaign, per NBC Bay Area reporter Scott Bair:

Eddie Vanderdoes said he lost 40 pounds before the combine…at 302 now…said Raiders will get player before acl tear, disappointing 2016.. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) April 29, 2017

Several assessments and evaluations will start with the word if on two fronts before saying Vanderdoes has the potential to become a solid contributor.

Two things have to work out in Vanderdoes’ favor to allow him to flourish as a Raider — one of which he doesn’t have complete control over. First, he must keep his weight in check. He just lost 40 pounds before the combine and weighs 302 pounds at the moment.

Secondly, his body has to withstand immense physical demand. It sounds basic, but there’s a reason some players can’t stay off the injury report. We’ll see how Vanderdoes’ body responds to contact with bigger stronger bodies on the professional level.

Where’s the Linebacker?

Some analysts chose to see the glass half-full with Vanderdoes’ health and weight issues, but they’re growing restless with McKenzie’s choice at linebacker. By far, the weakest position on the roster has yet to be addressed. Oakland still has five picks to do so.

On Day 3, if available, inside linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. would be the ideal selection for the Raiders. He plays downhill football as a defender on the second level and displayed solid cover skills on the ground and through the air. During his junior season, he logged 105 tackles, five passes defensed and an interception.

According to NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, Walker would also bring good character to the locker room, which is a favored quality among Raiders draftees.

“He checks all the desired boxes for football and personal character and can be counted on to do what it takes to improve his game. He could become a decent starting linebacker within his first few years,” said Zierlein.

Thus far, McKenzie chose the best player available in Conley in the first round and addressed roster needs in the second and third rounds. He’s not going to completely ignore the linebacker class — a few prospects at the position should be coming up on Saturday. Nonetheless, Walker should rank at the top of the Raiders’ draft board.

