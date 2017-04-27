Oakland Raiders: Draft Day Dos And Donts For Silver And Black

May 13, 2016; Alameda, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio (left) and general manager Reggie McKenzie during rookie minicamp at the Raiders practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Raiders’ 2017 draft class could put the team over the top. How should general manager Reggie McKenzie approach Days 1-3? What should he avoid?

NFL draft day, also known as football Christmas for front offices, beat writers and fans has arrived. However, the Oakland Raiders were already celebrating an addition the day before the 2017 NFL Draft got underway.

The Raiders started to throw black and silver confetti on Wednesday after the team officially agreed to terms and traded for running back Marshawn Lynch, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer:

Final terms for Marshawn Lynch’s deal with the #Raiders: 2-years with a base of $9 million with max of $16.5M, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2017

Beast Mode will complete a strong backfield to pair with an explosive passing attack led by quarterback Derek Carr. Now, it’s time for general manager Reggie McKenzie to beef up the defense. The Raiders ranked No. 20 in points allowed and No. 26 in yards surrendered in the previous season.

Fortunately for the Raiders, it’s a draft class that’s deep with starting quality on the defensive side of the ball. McKenzie should be able to stock up at priority need positions on the roster. Thus far, none of the three linebackers from the 2015 draft have panned out into solid assets. T.J. Carrie ranks as the best cornerback talent selected under his tenure. Ironically, the Raiders should stock up heavily at either spot in a draft laden with talent at both positions.

How should the Raiders approach the 2017 draft? Who should the team avoid? We’ll provide a three-day road map.

Don’t: Draft Haason Reddick Over Zach Cunningham

Linebacker Haason Reddick rose through the draft ranks since his performances at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, per NFL.com’s Mike Mayock. CBS Sports ranks the Temple product as the top prospect at his position.

McKenzie can’t fall for the draft hype. Why should he choose a defensive end who’s converting to linebacker on the professional level over an established three-year starter at the position? Assuming Reddick and Vanderbilt’s Zach Cunningham remain on the board at No. 24, the Raiders executive should go with position experience over upside in the opening round.

Despite Reddick’s skill set, he has a lot to learn about becoming an effective weak-side linebacker capable of cleaning up tackles in open space, covering tight ends downfield and chasing down running backs. Though Cunningham’s film shows missed tackles, he’s also made plays. As a junior, he amassed 125 tackles, 16.5 resulting in a loss with three passes defensed.

Cunningham didn’t play within a defense among potential early-round draft picks like Alabama prospects, who will come off the board on Days 1 and 2. The Vanderbilt linebacker took the field as the best player on his defense. He was bound to make mistakes, in his case missed tackles. The 6-3, 234-pound linebacker won’t pile up a bunch of Pro Bowl invites, but he’ll adequately fill a need at weak-side linebacker for the long term.

Do: Draft Sidney Jones In Third Round, If Available

Washington cornerback Sidney Jones tore his Achilles at the school’s pro day workouts, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, which will significantly affect his draft status. However, the Raiders should keep an eye on him as he slips into Day 2 on Friday.

At the moment, the Raiders have their top three cornerbacks in place, which include Sean Smith, David Amerson and Carrie. Nonetheless, the Raiders secondary needs speed when defending the perimeter. Carrie enters a contract year, per Spotrac.

McKenzie should consider drafting and stashing Jones for the 2018 season. There woudn’t be a rush to put him on the field with the starters in place. It’s also unwise to pass on a prospect, who would’ve been a first-round pick before the injury.

If Jones makes it through the second round, McKenzie should pick up the phone and trade up like he did last year in the fourth round for quarterback Connor Cook. When looking at the film, the Washington cornerback looks like a top-50 player with upside. In a passing league, a secondary can’t have enough defensive backs skilled in man coverage. Even in a trade scenario, it’s win-win situation that’ll only cost a mid-round pick.

Don’t: Overlook Anthony Walker Jr.

Florida inside linebacker Jarrad Davis seems like an ideal pick for the Raiders, assuming Alabama product Reuben Foster doesn’t fall to a late first-round pick. However, Davis comes with some injury concerns. He’s been on and off the field every year except his junior season.

If the Raiders aren’t completely comfortable with Davis’ medical record, the front office could address the inside linebacker position in the third round. Northwestern’s Anthony Walker Jr. provides solid downhill play against the run, and he doesn’t have durability issues as a full two-year starter.

As a proven commodity on the collegiate level, Walker patrolled sideline to sideline during his sophomore and junior years. He racked up at least 105 tackles with 10 resulting in a loss during both seasons. According to NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein, he also brings high character to a leadership position on the field and in the locker room.

“He checks all the desired boxes for football and personal character and can be counted on to do what it takes to improve his game. He could become a decent starting linebacker within his first few years,” said Zierlein.

After the rush for the touted prospects at the position, Walker could be a still that would fill the that hole for the defense.

Do: Draft Multiple Safeties, Linebackers

The Raiders signed linebacker Jelani Jenkins to a one-year, $1 million prove-it deal, per Spotrac. Oakland should address the outside linebacker position in the first two rounds and again on Day 3 multiple times.

In total, McKenzie should match his 2015 class with three linebackers, but he should address the position in the early rounds as opposed to the mid-to-late rounds on Day 3. The defense needs a starter at two spots across the second level and depth on the outside. It’s anyone’s guess how many games oft-injured linebacker Neiron Ball will play in the coming years.

The Raiders stand one injury away from seeing defensive back Keith McGill on the field at safety, which isn’t a pretty sight. Right now, he’s the only alternative in a reserve role. After fully recovering his ACL tear, safety Karl Joseph missed four games with a toe injury. At 33 years old, a tweaked hamstring could send Reggie Nelson to the sideline. The secondary needs quality depth at center field.

More importantly, Nelson’s contract will expire at the end of the season, per Spotrac. The Raiders should consider a young safety, preferably a second-round pick, set to learn behind the 11th year veteran for a year before taking over the position.

Don’t: Draft Joe Mixon

The Raiders just signed Beast Mode who will become the featured back in Oakland. Still, a certain group of fans want Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon in a Raiders uniform. McKenzie brought the 6-1, 226-pound tailback in for a pre-draft visit, per CSN Bay Area reporter Scott Bair. He also described the talented back as a “good kid.”

However, the Raiders don’t need the public relations burden Mixon carries into the league. If Oakland decides to draft the understudy to Lynch, who will carry the torch after his two-year contract expires, a prospect such as Pittsburgh’s James Conner or Brigham Young’s Jamaal Williams should be available on Day 3.

After the NFL approved the team’s relocation to Las Vegas, locals contemplated severing their support for the team. The Raiders’ fan approval shot through the roof after signing a hometown favorite in Lynch. The organization shouldn’t even things out with a player who’s bringing baggage, especially since he’s not going to see the field for significant snaps in his first two seasons.

While some say it’s foolish to pass on Mixon’s talent after the fourth round, running back is no longer a need for the Silver and Black — anything added to the backfield would be a luxury — and shouldn’t cause a distraction.

