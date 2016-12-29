Mic’d up Derek Carr repeatedly yelled ‘It broke’ immediately after leg injury

On Christmas Eve, Derek Carr suffered the most heart-breaking injury of the NFL season. Worse than Teddy Bridgewater’s, worse than Tony Romo’s and worse than Adrian Peterson’s – mainly because of the terrible timing.

After it occurred, you could see him motioning for help from the sidelines, asking for the training staff to come out. Many also believed he was saying “It’s broken” while sitting on the ground, which indeed was correct.

As it turns out, Carr was mic’d up for the game. Footage aired on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” on Wednesday night, and just seconds after the tackle, Carr can be heard yelling “It broke!” repeatedly.

“I think I broke it,” Carr said while being taken off the field and driven to the locker room.

The video is hard to watch, especially for Raiders fans, but it sheds light on how heartbreaking the injury was – and still is, obviously. Here’s hoping for a fast recovery for one of the best quarterbacks in the league.