Oakland Raiders DE Khalil Mack Withdraws From Pro Bowl

Oakland Raiders edge rusher All-Pro Khalil Mack was recently selected to his second Pro Bowl appearance in three seasons, but he has withdrawn from playing in the game due to an undisclosed injury.

Coincidentally enough, Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams was announced the replacement for mack. Williams, of course, was the most popular mock selection for Raider Nation in the 2015 NFL Draft.

This feels like a “been there, done that” withdrawal, which happens with many NFL players each season. Mack never appeared on the injury report this season, but if he is ailing from any sort of injury whatsoever, then it certainly makes sense to sit out a meaningless game.

Besides, there are more pressing things to be concerned about as it pertains to Khalil Mack, as he is going to receive strong consideration for Defensive Player of the Year.

The third-year superstar finished the year with 11 sacks and 5 forced fumbles, and was once again dominant against the run. After being the only player in NFL history to be named an All-Pro in the same season at two different positions, hopefully Mack can add to his list of accolades.

