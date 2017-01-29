Oakland Raiders: Daniel Jeremiah Mock Draft 1.0

The Oakland Raiders have the 24th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Here is who Daniel Jeremiah has them taking in his first mock draft of the offseason.

On April 27th, the Oakland Raiders will be making the 24th overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft — barring any trades, of course. The last time they made a selection in this same ballpark was in 2005, although that was after a trade down. The actual last time the Raiders had their own pick this late in the first round was in 2003, with Nnamdi Asomugha being the selection.

Reggie McKenzie will be hoping to continue his run of successful first-round picks. Well, three out of his four first round selections have been on the money. We won’t mention the fourth. The lowest of those picks was Karl Joseph at 14, so McKenzie will have a new challenge to replicate his draft pick success in newfound territory.

Between now and draft day, many names will come as go as potential draft picks for the Raiders at 24th overall. With that being said, we have officially entered mock draft season.

Mel Kiper of ESPN has released his first mock draft of the season, and Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network has also released his. We’ll be keeping tabs on who the major outlets are selecting in mock drafts throughout the offseason — the two already mentioned, and probably Todd McShay, Matt Miller and Dane Brugler, as well.

With the 24th pick, Jeremiah has the Raiders selecting…

Teez Tabor, CB, Florida.

“The Raiders are set on the offensive side of the ball but they could use some more playmakers in the secondary. Tabor gives up some plays but he also gets his hands on a lot of footballs.”

Despite Sean Smith and David Amerson being on sizable contracts — Smith, especially — both players disappointed in 2016. Regardless of what PFF says. So there is an obvious need at the position, which this pick would address, and not only that, but Tabor may also be the best player available.

Tabor has plenty of physical ability, and he checks all the boxes in regard to what Reggie McKenzie and Jack Del Rio typically like in cornerbacks. His ball skills is a definite plus, as Jeremiah mentioned. Tabor recorded 8 interceptions and 28 passes defensed over his three seasons as a Gator.

Terrific recovery, hand eye coordination from #Gators CB Teez Tabor to slap this away. https://t.co/MXGNZvZ0sK — Rob Rang (@RobRang) November 19, 2016

Another clip showcases Tabor’s ability to make a play on the ball. He’s responsible for two WRs on this play, and does an incredible job to break up the pass.

Jalen Tabor is the real deal. The ability to speed turn here and make a play on the ball is impressive. https://t.co/FtmMFr8rI2 — JR (@JReidDraftScout) December 21, 2016

To select Tabor, Jeremiah had the Raiders passing on the following players:

Garett Boles, OT, Utah

Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA

Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee

O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

Out of this group, personally, Tabor is the same pick I would have made. But it’s a deep draft class, and Raider Nation shouldn’t complain if the majority of the other players listed were selected instead.

Which player are you hoping for with the 24th pick?

