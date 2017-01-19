Oakland Raiders: Continuity Rewarded Under Reggie McKenzie

Through poor seasons, Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis never wavered on his general manager Reggie McKenzie. Now, the franchise is reaping the benefits.

Almost two years ago, Oakland Raiders fans wanted general manager Reggie McKenzie out of town, especially after he fired Hue Jackson following an 8-8 season.

The fan base became unfamiliar with success after losing a Super Bowl in 2003. Years later, 8-8 felt like a big deal. Dennis Allen’s tenure didn’t bolster trust in McKenzie, but now he’s Executive of the Year following a terrific 2016 season:

Congratulations to Reggie McKenzie on being named the 2016 @PFWAwriters Executive of the Year! Read: https://t.co/mxDg78EjAR pic.twitter.com/alGtNgH7QK — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) January 19, 2017

That’s right.

Pro Football Writers of America voted McKenzie as the Executive of the Year—on the same day Jack Del Rio won the Coach of the Year Award.

By the way, edge-rusher Khalil Mack won Defensive Player of the Year. McKenzie drafted him out of Buffalo with the No. 5 overall pick. Despite what many will tell you, there are no sure-fire NFL-ready players in the draft. It’s easy to say Mack stood out as the clear-cut choice in the Raiders’ position during the 2014 draft. However, that’s not wholly the case.

As an under-recruited high-schooler coming out of a non-powerhouse college program in the northeast, taking a talent that high brings some risk. Within the same draft, the Houston Texans couldn’t miss with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, right? But it’s feasible to believe Mack has put together a more impactful three-year stretch.

Between injuries and player development, no pick comes into the NFL as a slam-dunk choice. We can look beyond a top-five pick to notice McKenzie’s brilliance.

Reggie McKenzie’s Draft Brillance

The Raiders leading ball-carrier over the past two years and power rusher in the previous season, Latavius Murray came into the league as a sixth-round talent in 2013. In the following draft, McKenzie acquired his franchise quarterback in the second round. How could quarterback-needy teams miss on Derek Carr? He seems like a can’t-miss pick, right?

Within the same year, Oakland drafted offensive guard Gabe Jackson, who performs like a late first-round or early second-round pick along the offensive line. Then, selected defensive back T.J. Carrie in the seventh-round. He played cornerback and safety in 2015. He’ll likely take over for nickel duties in the upcoming season.

Despite an underwhelming finish to his three-year stay at Florida State, defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. developed into a key cog on the defensive line. If he can stay healthy, his value will justify his second-round draft status.

This year, several undrafted rookies contributed to a 12-4 season outcome. Running back Jalen Richard and defensive tackle Darius Latham stood out as hidden gems, who fell off draft boards. First-year offensive lineman Denver Kirkland also played a key role in a few games after tight end Lee Smith suffered a season-ending leg injury.

The Raiders haven’t picked up quality players simply due to high picks over the past few years. McKenzie and his scout team have also dug deep to find underrated prospects with high potential.

Reggie McKenzie’s Cap Brillance

Bloated deals for declining players have become an ailment of the past. Oakland’s general manager has maneuvered the cap and inked contracts that allow the team to break away if necessary.

For example, pass-rusher Aldon Smith doesn’t receive a dime until he’s reinstated. The Raiders have an impact player waiting to take the field but costs the team nothing in the meantime, per ESPN’s Field Yates:

Notable detail on Aldon Smith’s 2-year contract with Oakland: he receives $250k for each game he is on the 53-man roster in 2016 & 2017. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 5, 2016

Defensive tackle Dan Williams met expectations in his first season on a four-year, $25 million deal, per spotrac.com. After a disappointing second year, the Raiders can release him and recoup $4.5 million without dead money tied to the remaining years of his contract, per overthecap.com.

McKenzie’s ability to manipulate contracts into team-friendly pacts will pay off as the team braces to shell out massive deals to Carr and Mack in the near future. Jackson may also require a lucrative contract as an asset along a dominant offensive line.

Oakland no longer holds an interest in players in their mid-30s looking for one more attempt to extend their fading careers on an underachieving team. This past offseason, McKenzie acquired linebacker Bruce Irvin and offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele, two players in their primes. Both significantly contributed to the team’s successes, not its woes.

Mark Davis’ Patience

As the architect and now the archaeologist who retrieved remnants of the franchise’s pride from past successful seasons, McKenzie deserved good faith through the bad times. In today’s NFL, owners and fan bases want a quick fix. They want to see immediate results. No one wants to hear that matters will worsen before they improve anymore.

Some fans still question hiring Allen after Jackson. Generally speaking, a new general manager cleans house and sets his own vision. Unfortunately, Jackson became a casualty of circumstance. We can all get over it now.

Coming off a 12-4 season and potentially a quarterback injury away from competing late in the postseason, McKenzie has pieced together a solid future for the franchise.

Owner Mark Davis chose to stick with McKenzie’s program, and the team has benefitted tremendously. Many quickly pointed out the club’s 18-46 record under the Raiders current general manager but few paid attention to the overall trajectory.

Now, with roster building blocks in place, the Raiders’ 2016 season propelled the franchise from obscurity to prosperity. You can thank McKenzie for changing this team’s focus from striving for decency to aiming for a Super Bowl appearance. He raised the bar, so fans can raise their expectations.

