Oakland Raiders: Aldon Smith’s 2017 Outlook, Clarifying Contract Terms

How does the NFL opting to defer Oakland Raiders defensive lineman Aldon Smith‘s case to return the field affect his 2017 outlook and compensation?

According to Pro Football Talk, Commissioner Roger Goodell will not reinstate Oakland Raiders defensive lineman Aldon Smith for the 2016 season:

NFL will not be reinstating Raiders LB Aldon Smith this season, per source. Commissioner will revisit the case on March 15, 2017. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 30, 2016

Instead of re-hashing Smith’s transgressions and speculating on what could’ve delayed his return, which is information withheld by the league office, we’ll focus on what this means for the Raiders and Smith going forward.

General manager Reggie McKenzie clearly weighed this potential outcome when re-signing the 27-year-old defensive lineman. ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted the details on the contract:

Notable detail on Aldon Smith’s 2-year contract with Oakland: he receives $250k for each game he is on the 53-man roster in 2016 & 2017. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 5, 2016

Essentially, Smith can’t earn any money until he’s reinstated and activated on the Raiders’ 53-man roster. McKenzie has expressed the utmost support for the defensive lineman and there’s no reason to release him since he’s not taking up cap space while banished from the league.

Many have asked how many years Smith has left on his two-year contract since he’s yet to play a single down:

@MoeMoton So does his 2-year contract start once reinstated and activated, or has he lost a year of that contract due to his suspension? — Syc (@Syc37) December 30, 2016

Even though the league hasn’t reinstated Smith, the clock continues to tick on his pact with the Raiders. He’s lost a year, the 2016 campaign, and his contract expires after the 2017 season, which makes him a free agent for the 2018 offseason. Again, McKenzie isn’t paying for an inactive player, and this year does count against Smith’s contract.

But what lies beyond for Smith, specifically in the 2017 season in Oakland?

2017 Season Outlook

As stated in Pro Football Talk’s tweet, the league will review Smith’s case again on March 15 next year. Not so coincidently, CSN Bay Area reporter Scott Bair points out some important legal dates in Smith’s future as well:

Just saying: Aldon Smith’s misdemeanor charges (DUI, hit + run, vandalism) haven’t been adjudicated. Trial date: 2/27/17. Readiness: 2/23/17 — Scott Bair (@BairCSN) December 30, 2016

It’s possible the review process could extend beyond March 15. Oakland must approach free agency and the draft without Smith in mind as a certainty for the 2017 season. Regardless, bolstering the linebacker corps should be a top priority. At the position, Perry Riley and Malcolm Smith will become unrestricted free agents. Neiron Ball has played in just six games in two seasons due to injuries.

If Goodell reinstates Smith in March, he’ll have a full offseason program to knock off rust and a full season to turn the page on a long road back to the field. For a player whose physical tools and production on the field have never been an issue, that’s something that can’t be discredited. Adding a player of Smith’s caliber, should he be reinstated, would be a shot in the arm to an already fearsome defense loaded with potential.

Raiders’ Culture Shift Good for Aldon Smith

With a playoff-bound season already in the books and some leaders in the locker room, Smith would return to a team with a different culture from years past. The environment could certainly benefit his personal life and keep him on the right path. Having a winner culture and surrounding players with proven leaders can be huge for a player like Smith moving forward.

@JManziel2 absolutely bro! I'll be in touch for sure. — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) December 12, 2016

Carr, as the leader on the team—along with veterans like linebacker Bruce Irvin and safety Reggie Nelson—would likely put their arms around Smith to ensure his smooth transition back into the league. Considering that he’s already shown on several occasions that he’s made progress in his personal journey, that assistance from his teammates and peers could be pivotal in finally keeping him on the field.

Unlike years past, the Raiders have a strong nucleus and a positive culture to cultivate good football players, as well as high-character men who hold each other and themselves accountable for decisions on and off the field. That’s precisely what Smith needs to remain on the field long-term and, in turn, to help this defense reach its full potential.

