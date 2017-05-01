Oakland Raiders: 5 Undrafted free agents most likely to make the roster

After putting together a solid 2017 NFL Draft class, the Oakland Raiders added some solid undrafted free agents. A few could even crack the 53-man roster in the coming months.

Like all 32 teams, the Oakland Raiders got on the phones after the final pick of the 2017 NFL Draft to sign some priority undrafted free agents. They hauled in a few noteworthy names, including a handful of players who could actually make the final roster come September.

Now it’s worth noting that this rarely happens in the NFL. Although a couple of undrafted free agents stuck around in Oakland last year, it’s more often than not that these NFL hopefuls fail to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. That’s just the way it goes, especially with the limited amount of roster spots available.

However, based on the Raiders’ haul this year, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few undrafted free agents stand out. In fact, with depth looking rather thin at certain positions, there’s a good chance at least one or two book extended stays. That’s what this list is all about — looking at players with the talent to make the roster as undrafted free agents.

So here they are, five undrafted free agents who are the most likely to make the Raiders’ 53-man roster in 2017. That doesn’t necessarily mean their chances are high. Instead, it just means they stand the best chance at pulling it off, in no particular order.

5. Anthony Cioffi, S – Rutgers

Put simply, Anthony Cioffi is one of the those underdogs that no one notices until they’ve made a game-changing play. The Rutgers product has the makings of a super sleeper, and it’s awesome to see that the Raiders found a way to bring him aboard.

Now before you get too exciting, I want to slightly temper your expectations. Sure, Cioffi is a proven playmaker who has a knack for getting his hands on the football. He’s also a plus athlete with good speed for a safety and the instincts on the back end to be a reliable last line of defense for an NFL defense.

More than anything, the former Scarlet Knight wins with tenacity and a tremendous work ethic. He may not be an elite athlete or punishing tackler, but he finds a way to make plays and does it while keeping the mistakes to a relative minimum. Yes, he’s not the type of talent fans are going to rave about. However, he deserves the opportunity to prove his worth.

What makes me believe Cioffi stands a chance of making this roster is Oakland’s lack of depth at safety. Prior to the draft, they had only three safeties on the roster. Although Obi Melifonwu and Shalom Luani were brought aboard, more options could be needed. I wouldn’t be surprised if Cioffi convinced the Raiders to keep five safeties or simply beat out Luani, who I believe was a poor choice.

4. Kareem Are, G – Florida State

Heading into the 2017 campaign, the Raiders boast one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Unfortunately, the lack of depth along the Oakland front five isn’t nearly as impressive. They added a couple of offensive tackles during the draft, but are still lacking interior depth.

That’s where an opportunity could open up for a player such as Kareem Are. While there’s a lot about the former Seminole that will scare NFL teams away, he possesses enough intrigue to warrant a long look for the Raiders. A strong showing during training camp could be enough for Are to stick around through Week 1.

So what are the positives with Are? For one, he’s got tremendous size and length at 6-6, 325 pounds. He’s also a hard worker in the trenches, fighting until the whistle to keep his man in check. Unfortunately, outside of that, there isn’t much else to be excited about–hence, his status as an undrafted free agent.

Despite his size, Are needs to get stronger. He also lacks elite athleticism, struggling to stick with quicker interior defenders. Still, the raw materials are there for him to at least develop into a serviceable backup. Maybe he shows enough during his tryout with the Raiders to earn an extended stay in the Bay Area.

3. Pharaoh Brown, TE – Oregon

At this moment, the Raiders’ tight end depth chart isn’t going to be easy to crack. Jared Cook, Lee Smith and Clive Walford should all be locks for the final roster, meaning there may be one final spot that several players will be battling for.

Pharaoh Brown will face off with Ryan O’Malley, Gabe Holmes and Cooper Helfet for the fourth spot on the depth chart. While it’s not going to be an easy task beating out those three players, the former Oregon standout has at least a sliver of hope of being one of the 53 men to make the final roster.

Now it’s worth noting there are a lot of issues with Brown. On top of a number of off-field concerns, he’s also coming off a 2014 knee injury that nearly cost him his leg. Although he bounced back in 2016 to serve as a capable playmaker, the film shows a player who has lost some of the athleticism and movement skills he possessed before the injury.

On the field, he struggles with drops and isn’t a natural blocking tight end. However, he has the size and strength to develop into a capable option on any down. If he gets back to pre-injury form, Brown could show enough in the coming months to convince the Raiders to keep four tight ends in 2017.

2. Ishmael Zamora, WR – Baylor

I’m a firm believer that the Raiders need additional options further down the wide receiver depth chart. They’ve got some solid options in the first four spots, but could use some competition for the final spot — if they even choose to keep more than four receivers.

The current options on the roster right now are Johnny Holton, K.J. Brent, and Jaydon Mickens. So you can understand why a spot on the roster is essentially up for grabs. That’s where a talent like Ishmael Zamora could come into play, especially with his intriguing mix of size and speed.

The Baylor product has all of the physical traits you want in a wide receiver. Not only does he offer 6-4 height, but he’s got sub-4.5 speed and a reliable pair of hands. Unfortunately, he’s got a number of character concerns that scared potential suitors away from spending a pick on him. Zamora’s passion for the game was first brought into question, and then a video was released of him hitting a dog with a belt.

The Raiders, however, appear to be willing to give him a shot despite those red flags. If they’re convinced he’s turned a corner, this signing could pay dividends. Zamora is undoubtedly a talented receiver who just needs to commit mentally. If he does that, he could be a UDFA steal for Oakland.

1. Keon Hatcher, WR – Arkansas

If things don’t pan out with Zamora, the Raiders could instead turn to another undrafted free agent receiver to make a serious push for a spot at the end of the depth chart. That would be Keon Hatcher, another capable pass catcher who slipped through the cracks of the 2017 NFL Draft.

During his days at Arkansas, Hatcher showed impressive athletic traits and a keen ability to make plays in the passing game. However, a big reason why he didn’t hear his name called during the draft was his lack of refined skills. His route running was a mess at times, and his lack of elite speed didn’t help the situation.

When it comes down to it, though, the former Razorback possesses enough skill to warrant a long look in the league. He’s got tremendous hands to go along with plus athleticism. A couple of years of coaching and some training camp/preseason experience could do wonders for his technique.

Between Hatcher and Zamora, the Raiders could easily find a capable receiver out of this undrafted free agency class. The Baylor product possesses more natural talent, but Hatcher has it more together mentally. Either way, don’t be surprised to see one of these receivers on the 53-man roster come September.

