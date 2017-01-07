Oakland Raiders: 5 Reasons They Can Win Super Bowl Next Year

The Oakland Raiders fell short in the playoffs due to injuries, but they can win the Super Bowl in the 2017 NFL season.

After topping the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16, the Oakland Raiders were 12-3 and atop the AFC West. Of course, they were also facing their worst-case scenario for their regular-season finale and their opening playoff game. That’s because Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr fractured his fibula in the win over Indy, effectively ending his season.

On Saturday, the Raiders’ season indeed came to a close with a Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans. With third-string quarterback Connor Cook at the helm, that wasn’t wholly surprising. Houston’s defense caused trouble for him all day long and Oakland simply asked too much of their defense.

While the Raiders may not be winning Super Bowl 51 as some had hopes for with Carr healthy, there’s still plenty of reason to be positive for their future, though. They’ve built something more-than-promising in Oakland in recent years, led by a young core that’s only going to improve. With the right moves this offseason and the expected progression of the youth on their roster, they should indeed be able to replicate the same success they had in the 2016 season.

In fact, there’s every reason to believe that the Oakland Raiders can win the Super Bowl next year. Here are five reasons why that’s the case.

5. Derek Carr Isn’t Gone Forever

Losing Derek Carr in Week 16 was a detrimental blow to the Raiders, which is putting it mildly. Their starting quarterback was a viable MVP candidate and his case was only strengthened by how abysmal the offense looked without him. Coming into the 2016 season, there was buzz that he could make the leap to stardom and he did that and more.

While the defense in Oakland continually put the offense and team in tough positions late in games, Carr was never shaken. There was never a single moment where his team and fans didn’t feel like they had a chance and like the Fresno State product was in full control. Not only did he continue to display his prowess and talent as a player in those moments—and in other moments, surely—but he also showed his development as the leader of this team and what’s been built in recent years.

So yes, we saw what the Raiders looked like without Carr leading the way and it was an eyesore of the ugliest caliber. While that may be the case, though, the quarterback will return to his post in plenty of time for offseason workouts, training camp, and the 2017 season. After a season where he led his team to 12-3 as the starter and was in the MVP conversation, there’s no reason to believe he won’t return to that form or, dare I say, be even better next year.

4. Reggie McKenzie Gets to Go to Work Again

When you talk about the team that the Oakland Raiders have built over the past few seasons, general manager Reggie McKenzie deserves the bulk of the credit. When owner Mark Davis brought in the former NFL linebacker as the primary decision-maker back in 2012, there was hope that he could make a splash. He’s done that and more.

Through his work in the front office, McKenzie has added this team’s young core of stars with Carr, Khalil Mack, and Amari Cooper. Additionally, he’s also been able to have free agent classes such as last year’s where he brought in the likes of Kelechi Osemele, Reggie Nelson, and several others that were key contributors to Oakland’s fantastic 2016 season. Let’s also not forget him putting his faith in head coach Jack Del Rio, which has been paid back in full. For a team that has experienced so much turnover in the past decade with their front office and coaching staff, McKenzie has brought both stability and obvious success.

Now McKenzie gets to go to work once again this offseason. Though the Raiders won’t be picking early in the 2017 NFL Draft, the general manager has proven his ability to find value wherever he’s picking. What’s more, Oakland can also look to shore up some of the holes on both sides of the ball through another smart approach to free agency with a plethora of valuable assets slated to hit the open market around the league. Subsequently, the Raiders should again have a chance to take a step forward and have a more complete roster under McKenzie’s direction.

3. Potential Return of Aldon Smith

No matter who they sign in free agency, though, perhaps the biggest addition for the Raiders this offseason will be someone that they already have signed. Fans in Oakland waited patiently all season for word about the reinstatement of defensive end Aldon Smith. However, no word from the NFL ever seemed to come down, even after the deadline for when a decision was supposed to be made. Just before the postseason, though, it was announced that Smith would have to wait once again.

That being said, there is still hope that the Raiders will be getting the defensive end back into the fold for the 2017 season when the situation is assessed by the league once. Smith was suspended for one year in late 2015 as a repeat offender of violating the league’s policy on substance abuse. By all accounts, though, Smith has done everything asked of him from staying out of trouble to checking into a treatment facility. The decision is expected sometime in March.

Assuming that the league reinstates Smith, the Raiders add one of the league’s most fearsome rushers on the edge to an already lethal pass rush. Do you think that opposing quarterbacks might be a little fearsome when they see the trio of Smith, Khalil Mack, and Bruce Irvin lining up on the other side of the ball? Considering what just Mack and Irvin were able to do this season and the havoc they were able to wreak, Smith’s return could vault Oakland into the conversation of being one of the best pass-rushing teams in the NFL.

2. Defense Will Gel Further in Offseason

Bringing in the likes of Reggie Nelson and Sean Smith on defense this past season, in addition to rookie safety Karl Joseph, caused many people to believe that the Raiders were going to be an elite defense right away. That certainly didn’t happen, though. Frankly, this unit statistically wasn’t even good throughout the entire season. However, that doesn’t tell the entire story. This team was opportunistic, talented, and constantly improving on defense throughout the year.

Whenever you essentially rebuild a secondary while also get those player to try and become in-synch with the front seven and how they operate, there’s going to be a learning curve. When you factor in injuries and a lack of depth in the secondary, that learning curve becomes even steeper. Subsequently, the fact that the Oakland defense didn’t meet lofty expectations was maybe to be expected. This year was always going to have some growing pains as the unit learned to gel.

Entering the 2017 offseason, though, additions like Smith and hopefully to the secondary and linebacker core through the draft and free agency will help shore up the weaknesses of the Raiders defense. More importantly, the core of this group is now in place and has a full season under their belt. Now, Ken Norton Jr. (assuming he stays put) and his defense can gel further and really start to develop into the unit that fans hoped they’d be this season. When you couple that improvement with the already potent offense, that makes the Raiders a well-rounded team.

1. Jack Del Rio is the Right Man For the Job

Al Davis has to be looking down and smiling at how this Raiders team plays and the way that head coach Jack Del Rio operates. The legendary owner who coined “Just win, baby!” now sees his team being led by a coach who exemplifies the mantra. Whether it’s going for it on fourth downs, taking an unexpected risk, or never coaching like his team is out of the game, Del Rio is always pushing his team towards another W.

Obviously having elite players such as Carr, Cooper, Mack, and Michael Crabtree makes this Raiders team enjoyable to watch. Anytime you get to watch that level of talent on the field, it’s entertaining. While that may be the case, though, I’d contend that the most fun aspect of this team is how Del Rio calls games from the sideline. Proverbially, he starts the game by pinning his ears back and doesn’t take them down until the clock reads triple-zeroes. While gambling can sometimes backfire, there’s tremendous value in having a coach that’s never afraid of a situation and always willing to take calculated risks. That’s a winning formula.

With another year for Del Rio to make an impression on his leaders like Carr and Mack, in addition to having another offseason to instill his confidence in his team in the players, Oakland should continue to establish their newfound winning culture and take it one step further. As always, there are unknown factors in the future, such as Carr’s injury this season. But with Del Rio in place and everything else mentioned, we could indeed see the Raiders return to the league’s pinnacle.

