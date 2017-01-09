O.J. Howard will likely be on Denver Broncos draft radar

Alabama Crimson Tide tight end O.J. Howard is probably the best at his position in this year’s class, and will be of interest to the Denver Broncos…

Alabama tight end O.J. Howard is a lot of fun to watch.

O.J. Howard was WIIIIDE open and Jalen Hurts found him. 68 yds later, it’s an Alabama touchdown!!! They now lead 24-14. Heard on @ESPNRadio. pic.twitter.com/hi75A58xdR — ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) January 10, 2017

Bama strikes first! After a fourth-down stop, Alabama grabs a 7-0 lead thanks to Bo Scarbrough’s 25-yard TD run. https://t.co/Q7pl1u10j6 — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2017

Howard is putting on a show in the National Championship game against Clemson, fortifying his position as the unrivaled top tight end in this year’s class, which is a good one. Howard is the complete package and would have likely been a 1st or 2nd round pick had he left school as a junior last year.

He is a complete player, impressive as a blocker in the running game and able to split out wide and play receiver, as you saw in the touchdown highlight above. That type of versatility will lead to comparisons of some of the best tight ends in the game today, including Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett, who are known for their ability to be effective both as blockers and receivers.

Howard has impressive size at 6-6, 251 pounds. He is an athletic freak with speed and soft hands. He’s an incredibly valuable weapon for any quarterback to have, and to be honest, he probably hasn’t been utilized at Alabama in a way that maximizes his potential.

The Denver Broncos would certainly have an interest in a player this caliber, should he fall to the 20th overall selection. Very rarely do you see young tight ends with his complete game at this age and he would be the type of player that could make a huge difference right away.

If the Broncos are able to shore up other areas of need in free agency as they are expected to, this would be a very good pick for John Elway, who has a couple of young quarterbacks to bring along. There would be no better way to fortify that investment than by bringing in someone like O.J. Howard, the best tight end in this year’s draft.

