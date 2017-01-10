O.J. Howard leads latest Denver Broncos mock draft

We take a look at the first three rounds of the up-coming 2017 NFL Draft, and project picks for the Denver Broncos starting with TE O.J. Howard of Alabama.

The Denver Broncos are going to be a team in search of some playmakers this offseason, and Alabama’s O.J. Howard could be just what the doctor ordered for an offense that desperately needs something.

The Broncos finished among the league’s worst this past season at converting third downs, and it wasn’t just in the passing game. They were ineffective running the ball in third-and-short situations, and they were also miserable at putting the ball in the end zone when they were able to squeeze their way downfield and into the Red Zone.

There were obviously inconsistencies on the offensive line, poor play by the quarterbacks at times, and as a result, the Broncos struggled mightily on that side of the ball. So, we have a prescription. Here’s a three-round mock draft, including compensatory selections the Broncos are due thanks to the departures of Brock Osweiler and Malik Jackson…

First Round, 20th overall: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

After putting on a show in the National championship game, it’s clear that Howard is the type of difference maker the Broncos or any team would covet at the tight end position. Not only is he an excellent receiver and playmaker with the ball in his hands, he is able to play in-line and do the dirty work, showcasing his elite blocking skills in ‘Bama’s loss to Clemson.

Howard is 6-6 251 pounds, and was considered a top flight prospect at the end of last season who perhaps needed to add some weight to his frame. He looked like a grown man among boys at times against a talented Clemson defense.

If he’s sitting on the board with the 20th overall pick, I don’t know how the Broncos would be able to pass on him. They have some talented young tight ends in A.J. Derby and Jeff Heuerman, along with veteran Virgil Green, but no one capable of making as big of a difference as O.J. Howard.

This could be a bit of an emotional pick based on what we’ve just seen from Howard in the National title game, but he is certainly an excellent prospect worthy of this selection. He would add a dynamic element to the Broncos’ offense and would provide this team with a legitimate third option in the passing game they desperately need.

Second Round: Vincent Taylor, DT, Oklahoma State

I think the Broncos could convince Sylvester Williams to possibly come back on a two or three-year contract at a decent price, but what if he tests the market? What does this team have at nose tackle?

The Broncos would be making a very wise investment bringing back Vance Walker, who was arguably the team’s best run defender behind Derek Wolfe, but what kind of depth are they going to add on the inside? What is the plan at nose tackle?

That’s where the 6-2, 310 pound Vincent Taylor comes into play. The underclassman could very well go higher than this after a junior season where he racked up 51 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and four blocked kicks. He was a playmaker on the defensive interior and could be the type of disruptive force the Broncos crave on the interior.

A good case could be made for the defensive end position being a greater area of need, but the Broncos used a second rounder last year on Adam Gotsis, who they really like and hope can take a big leap in 2017.

Third Round (1st selection): Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky

One of the best all-around blockers in the nation, Forrest Lamp could well find himself coming off the board before the Broncos select in the third round. In fact, this might be a player they identify as worth trading up for.

Some scouts feel like he could play tackle or guard at the next level, and the Broncos could certainly use the help at either position. Depending on what happens in free agency, this could be a great area of priority for John Elway. The Broncos’ offensive line has been very bad dating back to the end of the 2014 season, and certainly since the beginning of 2015.

Lamp strikes me as the type of player that could come in and vie for a starting position, and he’s been consistent for WKU. As a junior, he was the only offensive tackle in the country to earn a top 10 grade from Pro Football Focus both in the running and passing game.

Third Round (2nd selection): Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State

It may be a stretch to think Samuel will last to the end of the third round, but in a class this deep, you never know.

He was the only player in college football to rush for 700 yards and also have 700 receiving yards. He scored 15 total touchdowns and would be a major asset to the Denver Broncos offensively. The question is — what position would he play?

Someone as explosive as this and naturally gifted as this surely wouldn’t have a tough time finding a role in the Broncos’ offense, one that is desperately in need of additional playmakers.

Third Round (3rd selection): Jake Butt, TE, Michigan

This mock draft started with a tight end and also ends with a tight end. The Broncos certainly have needs to fill this offseason but they also have a loaded roster and perhaps not enough places for all of their draft picks. It might make some sense for them to take a flier on Jake Butt, one of the best tight ends in the country who recently had surgery to repair a torn ACL.

In the 2018 offseason, the Broncos stand to lose Virgil Green to free agency, and Butt could be a great contingency plan. Plus, at this point in the draft, it’s worth taking a risk on a talented player like this when you know he’ll eventually be able to be back at full strength.

This would give the Broncos an excellent young group of tight ends.

