Notre Dame Football: Players Who NFL Scouts Will Have Their Eye on in ’17

Notre Dame consistently produces solid NFL talent.

DeShone Kizer may be the first quarterback taken in the 2017 NFL Draft. Tarean Folston, Cole Luke, Isaac Rochell and James Onwaulu will all likely be drafted as well.

Let’s take a look at who NFL scouts will be watching closely during Notre Dame’s 2017 season.

Mike McGlinchey

This one is the possibly the most obvious. McGlinchey was given a 2nd round evaluation by the NFL for the ’17 draft.

McGlinchey stated in an interview late in the season that his plan all along was to play 5 years of football at Notre Dame.

“I have the best in the business coaching me each and every day.” “I mean, I’ve played a lot of football so far but I have a lot left to accomplish, and I know I’m not going to put myself in a position to go somewhere when I’m not fully ready to go.”

At 6’8, 310 pounds with long arms and a mid-west, blue collar look, McGlinchey certainly passes the eye test. When big Mike gets his hands on a defender, it’s over.

He has a few kinks he needs to shake out in his game. He must focus better in an effort to cut out the false starts. He needs to get more comfortable working on the left side and taking on speed rushers.

McGlinchey is a very solid tackle prospect. I think with another year of work with Harry Heistand and experience being the captain and anchor of Notre Dame’s offense, Mike McGlinchey will be among the best left tackles in the country.

Look for Mountain Mike to be selected in the 1st round next year. He very well could go in the top ten as the first tackle off the board.

Quentin Nelson

It was sweet music to ND fans ears when Quenton Nelson announced he will return in ’17.

.@NDFootball OL Quenton Nelson announces he's returning to school for his senior season. https://t.co/nJhmtXEb2O pic.twitter.com/WFLLdBZeIj — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 16, 2017

In my opinion, Nelson is the most dominant player on Notre Dame’s roster.

He was the most consistent offensive lineman for the Irish last season. With a bulldozer physique, Nelson mauls defensive lineman on nearly every snap.

Last off season, he worked very hard on his body. He cut a very significant amount of body fat which allowed him to be more mobile. This proved to be very beneficial as he was very efficient in pulling and getting to perimeter and into the second level of the defense.

Its possible Nelson would have been the first guard chosen in April’s draft had he declared eligible. He received a 2nd round grade, which wasn’t a surprise to many.

The left side of Notre Dame’s offensive line should be one of the best, if not THE best, in college football this year. With hulking size, they will certainly be intimidating.

Look for Nelson to impose his will on defenders every snap in ’17 on his way to being a 1st round draft pick, as long as someone drafts a guard in the first round, in next year’s NFL draft.

Alize Jones

Although Alize Jones was ineligible last season, he has bang-on size, pedigree and the combination of size, speed and receiving skills that NFL scouts look for in a tight-end.

It’s very easy to see Alize in the NFL. He absolutely dominated last year in scout team and Kelly stated he was nearly impossible to cover.

Whether Alize Jones will leave Notre Dame early and forego his senior season, as well as a top notch degree, remains to be seen. For Notre Dame’s sake, hopefully he stays.

That being said, there is a lot of reason to believe he will be a hot commodity for professional football programs.

Equanimeous St. Brown

6’4.5, 205 pounds, near elite speed, mismatch candidate, great ball skills, smarts, polish. The list goes on and on for ESB, Notre Dame’s best receiver.

EQ's 2016:

58 grabs.

961 yards.

9 trips to the end zone. What's next?#tictoc pic.twitter.com/lXoMvXLuRW — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) January 21, 2017

With another solid season from ESB and a more balanced offense in which he will be ND’s #1 WR, he should eclipse the 1,000 yard mark in ’17. I expect big things for ESB and for him to rise up NFL boards. I could see him being an All-American, catching balls from Brandon Wimbush.

Like Alize Jones, there is no evidence that suggests ESB will leave the Irish early for the draft. In the end, it wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest if he did and were drafted day 1.

Nyles Morgan

Mike Elko being named defensive coordinator was probably in Nyles Morgan’s favor more than any other player on the Irish roster.

There is a huge emphasis on the Mike linebacker position in the 4-2-5 base scheme. Morgan will be let loose on blitzes between the tackles often. He will surely increase his positional statistics.

This team is thriving for greatness ! I can feel it ! ???????????? #TicToc — Nyles Morgan (@Obey_Pride) January 23, 2017

At 6’1, 245 pounds, Morgan has the physical traits of an NFL linebacker. His ceiling is quite high as he shows some elite traits. Named captain at the Echoes year end banquet, look for Nyles to come in hungry for dominance against Temple in September.

Nyles Morgan tested the NFL waters in order to see where he ranked among the elite linebackers. He received a decent grade. He quickly verified that he was only curious and that he was returning to quarterback the Fighting Irish defense for his senior season.

Expect Morgan to have a productive year then go on to get drafted within the first 3 rounds of the ’18 NFL Draft.

Josh Adams

Josh Adams was hampered by injuries in 2016. He has proven his toughness and that he can handle a lot of carries and be the workhorse back for his program.

Jones is a big-bodied back with above average receiving skills. He also has breakaway speed and he has put it on display wth some incredible runs including the record for longest touchdown run in Notre Dame history during his freshman campaign.

Josh Adams has quietly put together one of the best first two seasons by a #NotreDame running back. https://t.co/OVWmbHrIYE — Lou Somogyi (@BGI_LouSomogyi) December 6, 2016

With a solid season this year, Adams could land himself a mid-round grade and exit early for the NFL draft. We’ll see how ball carry distribution goes with Dexter Williams making an argument and High School All-American Tony Jones jr. impressing Kelly.

