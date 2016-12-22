Notable Quotables: Oakland Raiders Week 15

Notable quotes from Jack Del Rio and other members of the Oakland Raiders, following the win in Week 15 against the San Diego Chargers.

The Oakland Raiders are in the playoffs for the first time since 2002. And the players are excited.

It’s widely considered inappropriate to celebrate merely making the playoffs, as there’s “more to be done.” Well, this team realizes that. But they also realize how long it’s been, how proud the Raider tradition is, and how much this fanbase wanted and needed this.

How much a team that started 0-10 in 2014 wanted and needed this.

And they’re loving it!

“This feels good,” said left tackle Donald Penn, who signed with Oakland in 2014. “Especially considering where we came from my first year to now, it’s a big turnaround. I’m happy for Mr. Davis, Mr. McKenzie and all those guys in the front office because they stuck with the plan. They stuck with it. Mr. Davis gave them the trust, and it’s coming to fruition now.”

What a win ???? …. can you sayyyyy pllaayyyyofffffssss ???? ! It sound sexy don't it ???? #RaiderNation ! — Jalen Richard (@Jayy_Rish) December 19, 2016

Even as their eyes are on a bigger prize:

“It means a lot for the city. It means a lot for the team and the organization,” receiver Michael Crabtree said. “But that’s just the first step. Getting to the playoffs is cool. Winning in the playoffs is the best of the best. That’s our goal, to get to the championship.”

The longest tenured Raider and the only one with the team for their last playoff appearance in 2002 was happy as well, and expressed it in few words as is his way:

“I can’t even describe it,” Sebastian Janikowski said. “It feels so special. I’ve waited a long time for that.”

Raider Nation represented in San Diego, and it didn’t go unnoticed:

Boi I tell you the nation was here today….. Shhhhheeeessssshhh #JustWinBaby #????11-3soundsgood — TJ Carrie (@tj_carrie) December 19, 2016

#RaiderNation you were outstanding taking over SD yesterday, send me your fan ?s tag me & include #AskCoach pic.twitter.com/9Cnr5tH5og — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) December 19, 2016

The players who suffered through the quagmire of 2014 always knew they were building to something special. Derek Carr in particular believed in this team, but it wasn’t always easy. Carr and Khalil Mack always made it their mission to return this team to glory, and made it their focus.

“We wanted to take this team to a place it hadn’t been in 14 years now. That was a part of it when (the 2014 draft class) came in,” Carr said. “We were going to make the playoffs. We were going to turn things around. We had a vision. We had a dream in our hearts. “When you’re 0-9, 0-10, it seems so far away, but through tough times you find out what kind of person you are. We had to work and grind. Then we went 7-9 and fell short again. We continued work through another offseason, another year. Those days get long. When a group comes together and stays the course, then we can do things like this.”

This team has definitely come together, and nobody is closer than Mack and Carr. Check out this USA Today Raiders Wire piece dedicated specifically to their love for one another.

Now that the team is back in the playoffs it’s time to appreciate some of the things that got them here, and in position to return for the near future.

GM Reggie McKenzie has built a monster in his four years in Oakland, turning a team with a salary-cap quagmire into a financial powerhouse and a team bereft of talent into one stocked full with young, hungry players. But that all starts at the top, and coach Jack Del Rio loves working for an owner willing to listen and do what it takes to win.

“Mark Davis has really allowed Reggie and I to do the things that we need to do to make this franchise great again,” Del Rio said. “The whole idea of greatness starts with leadership at the top and him providing us with the resources and the opportunity to grow this football team the way we have over the last two years. I’m very appreciative of that.”

Just look at this year’s Pro Bowl selections. McKenzie focused on the offensive line the past two offseasons, and it has paid off in spades. Davis gave him carte blanche and an open chequebook.

Three of his signees the – Kelechi Osemele, Donald Penn and Rodney Hudson – are now Pro Bowl starters. Gabe Jackson, who moved from LG to RG to accommodate Osemele’s presence, is an alternate. McKenzie picked Jackson in the 3rd round of the 2015 draft.

Osemele is one of the nastiest and most punishing run blockers in the NFL, and he’s thoroughly enjoying his first season in Oakland. He loves his linemates and is impressed with their ability to gel together so quickly.

“To get an offensive line playing well together takes a ton of work,” Osemele said. “You have to be lucky to a point where the guys gel off the field as well. That chemistry just makes it easier. …We just have a good group. We make it fun, and we like to compete.”

It’s hard to believe the dominant Osemele has never been to the Pro Bowl before, but this is his first selection and something to cross off his bucket list.

“It’s an honor and a privilege,” Osemele said. “…I’ve been chasing this for a while now. It’s a bucket list thing for me. I’m definitely excited about it.”

Hudson, also a first-time Pro Bowler, had some effusive praise for the attitude and aggressiveness of the man on his left shoulder:

“He plays hard and aggressive, no matter what part of the game it is,” Hudson said. “He has brought a lot to our meeting room. Everybody feeds off of him. We’re always looking for knockdowns, and he gets a crazy amount.”

Osemele is a big fan of Hudson’s and very impressed with the center’s football IQ and leadership:

“It’s like having two quarterbacks out there,” Osemele said. “By the time we come in for our meeting on Wednesday, these guys have already met like a few times and the coaches are sitting there asking these guys how they want to handle things. So, from a standpoint of awareness of like what’s going on with the defense and stuff like that, he’s got to be probably one of the sharpest centers I’ve ever been around and on top of that an athletic one at that, that can get out there and play and make blocks too, not just a guy that’s a smart guy. He can play the game, too.”

Another big free agent signee expected to shore up the defense was Bruce Irvin. While he didn’t dominate through the first half of the season, he has been a solid all around OLB all season.

Irvin labels himself “Robin” to Mack’s “Batman” and doesn’t discount the importance of a healthy breakfast. His thoughts on his dominant six tackle, two sack performance in San Diego reflect as much:

“Robin showed up today,” Irvin said with a smile. “Robin woke up with a pep in his step. I had a good breakfast. I just felt good about the whole situation when I woke up. I was ready to go, and I’m happy I was able to contribute and come out of here with this win.”

Irvin’s leadership and sense of humour have been a big part of the attitude turnaround in Oakland. He sees a lot of potential with this defense. Just don’t compare the Raiders to Irvin’s former Seahawks defense when he’s around.

“I hate always comparing us to Seattle,” he said. “We’re Oakland. We’re trying to build our legacy and watch our defense and be like us. Seattle is a good defense. We’re also a good defense, an up-and-coming defense that will continue to make strides to become who we want to be.”

For his part Irvin is having his best season as a pro. He’s stepped up his run stuffing game for 51 tackles. He’s played well in coverage, dropping back roughly 11% of passing downs.

And he’s still a pass rushing beast with seven sacks and 40 other QB pressures. The atmosphere in Oakland and their singular goal of winning has helped him focus.

“It’s a clear mind,” Irvin said. “I’m just worried about football, and I’m getting all the other stuff that doesn’t matter out of my life. I’m committing myself to this team, this organization and trying to put forth the best performance I can. I’m feeling it right now, and I’m also preparing hard during the week and translating things well on game day.”

He won’t rest on his laurels though, even if he himself realizes he’s playing quite well:

“This is the most consistent I’ve been in the five years I’ve been in the league,” Irvin said. “I still have a long way to go, a lot of critiquing to do in my game. I’m definitely on a roll, and I’m definitely playing well right now.”

The entire team prepares hard during the week, and it’s showing on gameday. During winning time, the Raiders are clutch on both offense and defense. Carr, Cooper, Crabtree and Murray make plays. Batman and Robin harass quarterbacks.

Because of that and so much more, the Raiders are going back to the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Now it’s time to clinch the division. Free-agent signee and Pro Bowl safety Reggie Nelson knows there’s work to do.

“It’s exciting. We control our own destiny,” free safety Reggie Nelson said. “We’re still driving the bus. We have to continue to play solid football and win games.”

And the Tay-Train echoed those thoughts:

“We got some help today, but we have two games left,” running back Latavius Murray said after the victory in San Diego. “We need to finish strong and let the chips fall where they may.”

