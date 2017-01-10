Norton Returns, Musgrave Leaves Oakland Raiders

It looks like Ken Norton Jr. is staying with the Oakland Raiders as offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave leaves.

There were reports of the Oakland Raiders reaching out to brilliant former Broncos DC Wade Phillips. The defense was horrible this year so it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see Ken Norton Jr. fired. But that isn’t the case as Norton will be back with the team after all.

Instead, Del Rio fired DB coach Marcus Robertson, whose defensive backs underperformed this year. This looks like a bit of a scapegoat move because the whole defense underperformed. The DBs gave up bombs while Khalil Mack was the only consistent pass rusher.

The run defense wasn’t very good either so it was definitely the whole defense that let the team down. There were organizational issues, costing the team timeouts and talented players not put in position to win. But Norton will live to coach another day in Raider Nation.

Meanwhile, OC Bill Musgrave is leaving after leading one of the best offenses in the NFL in 2016. His contract is running out and the Raiders aren’t looking to re-sign him. QBs coach Todd Downing will be promoted to OC to take Musgraves place.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke both stories.

The OC for the No. 6 offense leaving while the DC of the No. 26 defense stays is backwards. But there were a lot of teams interested in Downing as an OC so the Raiders had to keep him. A young QB like Derek Carr needs Downing to stay.

As far as Norton goes, his staying isn’t just an act of loyalty to his friend and teammate from the Dallas Cowboys. It’s a sign that Del Rio plans to involve himself more in the defense again. I don’t think that would have worked too well with DC like Phillips.

In Del Rio we trust, right?

