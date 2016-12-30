Nolan Carroll begins contract talks with Philadelphia Eagles

Nolan Carroll wants to remain an Eagle for a couple more years.

According to NJ.com’s Mark Eckel, the Philadelphia Eagles and cornerback Nolan Carroll have begun negotiating a new deal to keep the defensive back in the City of Brotherly Love for a little bit longer.

Carroll is currently scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season.

The Eagles signed Carroll to a modest one-year deal worth $2.36 million in March after he fractured his fibula last season. With Carroll now at full health, he will likely be seeking a slight pay raise.

Bringing Carroll back would be a good move for the Eagles. Though he doesn’t make the flashy plays many like to see out of their cornerbacks, he follows his assignments and doesn’t make a ton of mistakes.

Of course, re-signing Carroll does not solve the Eagles’ issues at cornerback. Philadelphia will likely be targeting several cornerback prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft. Keeping Carroll in town, however, will certainly help rehabilitate their subpar group of cornerbacks.

In 42 career games with the Eagles, Carroll has recorded 140 tackles, 30 pass deflections and three interceptions.

This article originally appeared on