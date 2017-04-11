No verdict in ex-NFL star’s murder trial after 3rd day

BOSTON (AP) The jury in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has finished its third day of deliberations without reaching a verdict.

Jurors have spent about 19 hours deliberating since Friday. Deliberations are scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.

The former New England Patriots tight end is accused of shooting two men in 2012 after one of them accidentally spilled a drink on him at a Boston nightclub.

Hernandez’s lawyers say a former Hernandez friend shot the men over a drug deal. That friend was the government’s star witness and alleges Hernandez later shot him in the face to try to silence him. Hernandez faces a witness intimidation charge in that shooting.

The 27-year-old Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.