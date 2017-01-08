No Game, No Problem. Panthers Can Still Win Today

In a final social media push, Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen leads the Walter Payton Man of the Year Charity Challenge…

The final day of voting for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Charity Challenge is here and Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is currently in the lead. After trailing by more than 100 thousand mentions late yesterday, fans have taken over the social media and pushed Olsen in front.

A two-person race at this point Olsen leads San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Torrey Smith with approximately 12 hours remaining in the competition. Voting ends at 11:59pm ET on January 8.

An NFL award recognizing excellence both on and off the field, the Walter Payton Man of the Year will be awarded at the NFL Honors ceremony in Houston the night before Super Bowl LI. Nationwide, the presenting sponsor of the award, has pledged to contribute a $25,000 donation to the charity of choice from the individual who receives the most mentions prior to the contest ending.

Fans can help Olsen win by using the hashtag #OlsenWPMOYChallenge and keep up with the progress by following the leaderboard here.

Obviously, the Panthers official twitter is leading the charge to push Olsen into the lead.

Teammates Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly have joined in the fun.

Help my guy @gregolsen88 win the Walter Payton Man of the year challenge!

Tweet/retweet #OlsenWPMOYChallenge !! We need everyone!! — Luke Kuechly (@LukeKuechly) January 8, 2017

Even celebrities like The Rock, William Shatner, Brooklyn Decker, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. are pushing for Olsen to win this competition.

One of my fav players and "The U" family. Does so much for children.????????Let's help by hash tagging #OlsenWPMOYChallenge https://t.co/XTKjKov2s7 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 8, 2017

Good morning! Are you still tweeting about ????????? 14.5 hours to go! #OlsenWPMOYChallenge — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) January 8, 2017

As a Panthers fan (and a fan of nice guys in general) I'm rooting for @gregolsen88 in the #OlsenWPMOTYChallenge !https://t.co/uBBpov76GX — Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) December 22, 2016

Both Olsen and his charity, Levine Children’s Hospital, are hoping for a victory today and you can help. Remember to use the hashtag and continue to increase the lead for the Panthers tight end.

Thank you everyone for your incredible support! Rest up! 24hrs to go and win $25k for @R4Rfoundation @LevineChildrens #OlsenWPMOYChallenge — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) January 8, 2017

Witnessing the support over the last 24 hours has been amazing. Keep up the good work Panther Nation and help both Olsen and the Levine Children’s Hospital win the day!

