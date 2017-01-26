No decision yet on whether Ryan Tannehill needs surgery

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) The Miami Dolphins still haven’t determined whether quarterback Ryan Tannehill needs surgery to repair his sprained left knee.

Tannehill was hurt Dec. 11 and missed the final four games of the season, and medical personnel are still assessing the severity of the ACL and MCL sprain.

Football operations chief Mike Tannenbaum said Wednesday that the Dolphins want to be thorough in making a decision because they have no games looming. Time could become an issue if Tannehill does require surgery, however, possibly affecting his availability for workouts this offseason and beyond.

Tannenbaum said no one test will provide a determination. Team owner Stephen Ross has been involved in the deliberations, along with Tannehill’s agent, Tannenbaum said.

