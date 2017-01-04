Nine Philadelphia Eagles to enter free agency on March 9th

Its already time to start discussing the future in Philadelphia.

Last off-season, the Philadelphia Eagles handed out a boatload of money in an attempt to try and keep their young core together. Now following 17 weeks of football, the jury is still out on whether those investments have paid off. For instance,iIt’s uncertain as to whether or not the team is getting everything it should from defensive end Vinny Curry. Questions have also surfaced about where tight end Zach Ertz disappears to when he’s needed to have the same type of output he has in meaningless games and garbage time.

There’s so much that’s gone into the success and failures of both, but the NFL is a results-driven business. The end result often outweighs the circumstances. The 2016 season is over, and it’s time to focus on continuing to build a winner. There are two issues. There’s the concern about whether or not the right decisions were made during last year’s free agency period. That will play a role in what the Eagles do this time. There’s also the fact that Philly doesn’t have a ton of cash to spend.

The Eagles will have to make decisions about nine players.

Defensive end Bryan Braman, cornerback Nolan Carroll and linebacker Najee Goode are all unrestricted free agents. So are defensive tackle Bennie Logan, linebacker Stephen Tulloch and offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski. They’re free to sign with whomever they choose.

Running back Kenjon Barner and tight end Trey Burton are both restricted free agents. That means the Eagles are allowed to match the offer of any other interested team or they can make an offer themselves. Safety Jaylen Watkins rounds out the list. The Eagles own exclusive rights to him, meaning he’d be unable to explore other options if he’s offered a deal.

Overall, this is a list of names we expect to see in other places next season (Braman, Tulloch and Barner). There are guys who have done well, but it wouldn’t surprise us if we saw them in Eagle green or somewhere else (Carroll, Burton, Watkins and Wisniewski). There are key contributors from a season ago. Unfortunately, some of which may stay or be let go of for financial reasons (Logan and Goode).

Lockers were cleaned out on Monday. All nine of these guys become free agents on March 9th. The off-season begins now.

