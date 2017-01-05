NFL Wild Card round: Staff picks and predictions

Wild Card weekend is upon us, and the NFL is giving us three games that we could take or leave, and one that should be utterly fantastic.

It’s time. After 17 weeks or the NFL regular season, we have cut down from 32 teams to 12, all having a chance to raise the Lombardi Trophy (except the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans. That ain’t happening).

This weekend will feature perhaps the ugliest playoff game in league history, with Houston and Oakland getting after it. The Texans are starting Brock Osweiler at quarterback while the Raiders are rolling deep with Connor Cook. Neither have taken a postseason snap, and both have the look of someone who may throw six interceptions this week. At least Houston is used to that in the postseason.

The best game of the weekend is taking place in Green Bay, with the Packers hosting the Giants. Both could make a legitimate run to the Super Bowl. If the Packers can’t figure out a way to cover Odell Beckham Jr. and Eli Manning avoids bad interceptions, there is a real chance for an upset.

Records

Josh Hill: 169-85

Mike Dyce: 167-87

Kayla Knierim: 167-87

Sports Asylum: 163-91

Matt Verderame: 159-95

Patrick Schmidt: 158-96

Mia Khalifa: 146-89

Tyler Brooke: 156-98

Patrick Allen: 153-101

