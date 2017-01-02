Kirk Cousins’ Collapse, Rodgers Is Unstoppable, Job Opening in Denver

Subscribe to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast and it will be waiting in your feed first thing Monday morning. (For non-subscribers, there is sometimes a lag.) The Week 17 show will be available soon…

This week's show:

1. Washington’s collapse, what’s next for Kirk Cousins?

2. Aaron Rodgers remains unstoppable as Packers win NFC North

3. Falcons rise up to become NFC favorites

4. A job Opening in Denver, and more QB questions in Oakland

5. Chiefs win the West while Chargers (unwisely) fire Mike McCoy

6. Patriots clinch top seed behind Brady, Edelman and a new face at receiver

7. Seahawks win ugly again, 49ers become first team with back-to-back one-and-done coaches

8. Tom Savage hurt for Houston, opening up QB conundrum again

9. The Lightning-ish Round: Steve Smith Sr.’s finale (and home arcade), Cam Newton’s nightmare continues, Colts spot Jags 17 then Luck takes over, Bears D disappoints again, Romo shines in cameo at Philly (Mark Sanchez does not), Browns nearly make it a winning streak, Cards finish strong and Fitz is a league leader, Bills start GM’s QB and go nowhere

10. Week 17 Awards

