NFL Week 16: What do Color Rush uniforms look like?

The Philadelphia Eagles will be hosting the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football in Week 16. What will their Color Rush uniforms look like?

Week 16 of the 2016 NFL season will feature the last Thursday Night Football game of the year. A pair of NFC East rivals in the New York Giants (10-4) and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-9) will square off on Thursday, Dec. 22 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Kickoff will be at 8:25 p.m. ET. NBC, the NFL Network, and Twitter will all carry the game. This NFC East rivalry game will also feature Color Rush with the jerseys. What will the Color Rush uniforms look like this week?

Let’s be honest. This will be one of the worst Color Rush games of 2016. The Eagles are going to be blacked out with their threads. Was going all green a bit too much for the television view in back-to-back weeks or something? Thanks a lot Seattle with your can’t lose your kid at Disneyland’ lime green uniforms.

The Giants are going to look like the Buffalo Bills in their all white jerseys. Does that mean the Giants will play like the Bills? Well, the Denver Broncos looked like the Cleveland Browns this year during their Thursday Night Football game against the San Diego Chargers and ended up playing like the Browns.

In all likelihood, New York will end up winning this game because the Giants have Super Bowl aspirations while the Eagles are only playing for pride. A win by the Giants clinches an NFC playoff berth for New York.

If the viewer isn’t paying attention to the game going on in the background, wouldn’t it be possible to mistake the Color Rush Giants for the Bills in their home uniforms. The Bills are going to the playoffs? Oh, well. Whatever. Nevermind.

