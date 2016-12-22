NFL Week 16: Staff picks and predictions

The NFL Week 16 picks are in, and the primetime games are getting a clean sweep save the Denver Broncos, who got a single vote to stay alive.

We are winding down the NFL regular season, and there are still a host of questions that remain. Who is going to have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs in the AFC? Which team is going to win the NFC North, and will the defending champs miss the playoffs?

Then there are the question specific to Week 16. Can the Buccaneers go on the road and take the Saints down? What about the Dolphins? Can they move into their first playoff berth since 2008 with a win over the Bills, and a little bit of help from Kansas City? Will the Raiders clinch the AFC West, or lose to Andrew Luck and the Colts?

Here are the FanSided predictions for the holiday week…

Basically, the favorites are all getting love this week. Then there is the ultimate underdog in the Cleveland Browns, who Josh Hill somehow believes in. We are getting Josh the medical attention he needs.

Finally, we all see the Packers winning and the Lions losing, which means a Week 17 matchup between the two for the whole shebang.

Records

Josh Hill: 146-76

Kayla Knierim: 145-77

Mike Dyce: 144-78

Sports Asylum: 141-81

Mia Khalifa: 139-82 (No picks made for Week 16)

Matt Verderame: 139-83

Patrick Schmidt: 139-83

Tyler Brooke: 134-88

Patrick Allen: 131-91

