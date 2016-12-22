NFL Week 16: Picks and predictions

The Week 16 NFL picks are in, and Matt Verderame is looking to set the standard this holiday season. Let’s hope for the best.

New York Giants (-2.5) at Philadelphia Eagles

It’s hard to see the Giants (10-4) losing when the playoffs are in sight. The Eagles (5-9) have been awful since starting 3-0, so no reason to believe in them.

Pick: New York 20, Philadelphia 9

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-6.5)

After laying down against the Colts, it’s clear the Vikings (7-7) are ready for the offseason. Meanwhile, the Packers (8-6) are absolutely on fire.

Pick: Green Bay 27, Minnesota 12

Tennessee Titans (-4.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars (2-12) fired their coach, but they still stink something fierce. The Titans (8-6) are coming off wins over the Broncos and Chiefs. They aren’t falling apart in this spot.

Pick: Tennessee 23, Jacksonville 16

Washington Redskins (-3.5) at Chicago Bears

Two teams with nothing left to play for. The Bears (3-11) are fighting hard, though, and it’s very tempting to pick them here. Still, the Redskins (7-6-1) sneak by on talent.

Pick: Washington 17, Chicago 16

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-3.5)

Toughest call of the week. The Dolphins (9-5) are better and desperate, but the weather will be brutal and Matt Moore scares me. I’m rolling with the Bills (7-7) at home.

Pick: Buffalo 24, Miami 21

Oct 9, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) and quarterback Matt Ryan (2) celebrate the win over the Denver Broncos in the second half at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Falcons defeated the Broncos 23-16. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons (-2.5) at Carolina Panthers

Why would the Panthers (6-8) win this game? The Falcons (9-5) are playing for everything and the stadium will be half-empty in Charlotte. Look for plenty of points.

Pick: Atlanta 34, Carolina 17

San Diego Chargers (-6) at Cleveland Browns

Until the Browns (0-14) win a game, I’m not picking them to do so, or cover. The Chargers (5-9) will roll.

Pick: San Diego 26, Cleveland 16

New York Jets at New England Patriots (-16.5)

The Patriots (12-2) are looking to wrap up home0field advantage. They aren’t going to lose out on that by falling to the Jets (4-10), who just need to go home.

Pick: New England 30, New York 10

Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders (-4)

This is going to be an absurd game. Both the Colts (7-7) and Raiders (11-3) can score points. Ultimately, take the better team at home, but it could go either way.

Pick: Oakland 38, Indianapolis 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-3)

The Saints (6-8) are dangerous but no longer the dominant force they once were at home. The Buccaneers (8-6) are playing for everything here.

Pick: Tampa Bay 27, New Orleans 24

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (-9)

After clinching the NFC West last week, the Seahawks (9-4-1) are looking for a first-round bye. The Cardinals (5-8-1) are completely dead behind the eyes at this juncture.

Pick: Seattle 23, Arizona 16

Dec 4, 2016; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots won 26-10. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (-4)

If there was ever a time to take your television, cover it in lacquer and set it on fire as a spectacle for your neighborhood, this is it. What a dumpster fire of epic proportions.

Pick: Los Angeles 13, San Francisco 10

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans (-1)

The Bengals (5-8-1) are going to win this game. Why? Because Tom Savage is not going to become Joe Montana, and the Texans (8-6) are a below-average football team playing in a horrid division.

Pick: Cincinnati 24, Houston 13

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4.5)

Great game, and it’s likely for all the marbles in the AFC North. It could genuinely go either way, but when the Ravens (8-6) and Steelers (9-5) are involved, take the home team.

Pick: Pittsburgh 20, Baltimore 19

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-4)

The Chiefs (10-4) and Broncos (8-6) are going to be playing frantic football, needing the win. Ultimately, it comes down to the better team getting the job done after a tough loss.

Pick: Kansas City 16, Denver 13

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys (-7)

The Cowboys (12-2) should win this game, especially with Matthew Stafford playing hurt. That said, the Lions (9-5) will be beyond desperate.

Pick: Dallas 27, Detroit 21

Last Week: 12-4
Season: 141-83

