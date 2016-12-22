NFL Week 16: Picks and predictions

The Week 16 NFL picks are in, and Matt Verderame is looking to set the standard this holiday season. Let’s hope for the best.

New York Giants (-2.5) at Philadelphia Eagles

It’s hard to see the Giants (10-4) losing when the playoffs are in sight. The Eagles (5-9) have been awful since starting 3-0, so no reason to believe in them.

Pick: New York 20, Philadelphia 9

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-6.5)

After laying down against the Colts, it’s clear the Vikings (7-7) are ready for the offseason. Meanwhile, the Packers (8-6) are absolutely on fire.

Pick: Green Bay 27, Minnesota 12

Tennessee Titans (-4.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars (2-12) fired their coach, but they still stink something fierce. The Titans (8-6) are coming off wins over the Broncos and Chiefs. They aren’t falling apart in this spot.

Pick: Tennessee 23, Jacksonville 16

Washington Redskins (-3.5) at Chicago Bears

Two teams with nothing left to play for. The Bears (3-11) are fighting hard, though, and it’s very tempting to pick them here. Still, the Redskins (7-6-1) sneak by on talent.

Pick: Washington 17, Chicago 16

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-3.5)

Toughest call of the week. The Dolphins (9-5) are better and desperate, but the weather will be brutal and Matt Moore scares me. I’m rolling with the Bills (7-7) at home.

Pick: Buffalo 24, Miami 21

Atlanta Falcons (-2.5) at Carolina Panthers

Why would the Panthers (6-8) win this game? The Falcons (9-5) are playing for everything and the stadium will be half-empty in Charlotte. Look for plenty of points.

Pick: Atlanta 34, Carolina 17

San Diego Chargers (-6) at Cleveland Browns

Until the Browns (0-14) win a game, I’m not picking them to do so, or cover. The Chargers (5-9) will roll.

Pick: San Diego 26, Cleveland 16



New York Jets at New England Patriots (-16.5)

The Patriots (12-2) are looking to wrap up home0field advantage. They aren’t going to lose out on that by falling to the Jets (4-10), who just need to go home.

Pick: New England 30, New York 10

Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders (-4)

This is going to be an absurd game. Both the Colts (7-7) and Raiders (11-3) can score points. Ultimately, take the better team at home, but it could go either way.

Pick: Oakland 38, Indianapolis 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-3)

The Saints (6-8) are dangerous but no longer the dominant force they once were at home. The Buccaneers (8-6) are playing for everything here.

Pick: Tampa Bay 27, New Orleans 24

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (-9)

After clinching the NFC West last week, the Seahawks (9-4-1) are looking for a first-round bye. The Cardinals (5-8-1) are completely dead behind the eyes at this juncture.

Pick: Seattle 23, Arizona 16

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (-4)

If there was ever a time to take your television, cover it in lacquer and set it on fire as a spectacle for your neighborhood, this is it. What a dumpster fire of epic proportions.

Pick: Los Angeles 13, San Francisco 10

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans (-1)

The Bengals (5-8-1) are going to win this game. Why? Because Tom Savage is not going to become Joe Montana, and the Texans (8-6) are a below-average football team playing in a horrid division.

Pick: Cincinnati 24, Houston 13

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4.5)

Great game, and it’s likely for all the marbles in the AFC North. It could genuinely go either way, but when the Ravens (8-6) and Steelers (9-5) are involved, take the home team.

Pick: Pittsburgh 20, Baltimore 19

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-4)

The Chiefs (10-4) and Broncos (8-6) are going to be playing frantic football, needing the win. Ultimately, it comes down to the better team getting the job done after a tough loss.

Pick: Kansas City 16, Denver 13

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys (-7)

The Cowboys (12-2) should win this game, especially with Matthew Stafford playing hurt. That said, the Lions (9-5) will be beyond desperate.

Pick: Dallas 27, Detroit 21

Last Week: 12-4

Season: 141-83

