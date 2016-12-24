NFL Week 16 Inactives: Jordan Reed, A.J. Green Out

Who’s playing and who’s not in Week 16? A look at the lists of inactives for each team playing on Saturday for Christmas Eve.

Not that it would have taken a genius to realize this even at the beginning of the season, but there is a lot on the line heading into NFL Week 16 of the 2016 season. Even if a team can’t clinch anything—though there are plenty of teams who can—there are a plethora of teams who can better position themselves to make the postseason. However, nothing can derail those plans like a key player being inactive.

After trying to fight through an injury and then ultimately getting ejected for throwing a punch, the desperate Washington Redskins will be without Jordan Reed this week (per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com). In a tricky matchup as they fight for a Wild Card spot, that’s a heavy blow to the Skins offense.

He’s not the only big name out, though, as Lamar Miller of the Houston Texans has been ruled out for Saturday night (per ESPN’s Adam Schefter). The Texans are the playoff-relevant team, but the Cincinnati Bengals are also without a star as wide receiver A.J. Green will be out of the lineup (per Jay Glazer of FOX Sports). For fantasy owners, all three of those inactives are huge in the championship week for many leagues.

Yet, those aren’t the only inactives around the league. Let’s take a look at the inactives for each team playing on Saturday, Christmas Eve. We will update when the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs start to come in and later when the other games start to roll through:

Looking at just the names mentioned at the top who were ruled out before the official report, that could spell trouble. Washington needs a win over a suddenly pesky Chicago Bears team to have a shot at the Wild Card. Instead, they’re now without arguably their biggest weapon.

With that ailment and more, the playoff race is going to at least be mildly effected by injuries. Then again, hasn’t this entire season—at least in the NFC? After all, the Dallas Cowboys wouldn’t be starting Dak Prescott if not for an injury. We’ll see if anyone filling in for an inactive player in NFL Week 16 can step up like the Cowboys rookie quarterback has.

