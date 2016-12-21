NFL Week 16: Announcer pairings

Week 16 will offer a full slate of games in the NFL. Here are the announcer pairings for all 16 games on the Week 16 slate.

Week 16 of the 2016 NFL season will fall on Christmas weekend. That means there will be plenty of nationally televised NFL games for the enjoyment of all. This week will feature five nationally televised games.

Thursday Night Football will be between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on NBC, the NFL Network, and Twitter. Mike Tirico will be filling in for Al Michaels in Philadelphia.

The NFL Network will have a primetime telecast on Saturday night between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Houston Texans. CBS’ Kevin Harlan and Rich Gannon will be in the booth for this telecast.

Sunday, Christmas Day will have two nationally televised games. The NFL Network will have the Baltimore Ravens at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tirico and Doug Flutie will call that game from Heinz Field on late afternoon Sunday. Sunday Night Football with NBC will be at Arrowhead Stadium between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs. Michaels and Collinsworth will be in the booth for NBC.

Monday Night Football will be in Arlington for when the Detroit Lions take on the Dallas Cowboys. ESPN’s Sean McDonough and Jon Gruden will call that game. Here are the announcer pairings for all 16 NFL games in Week 16.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Thursday Night Football, 8:25 p.m. ET (NBC, NFL Network, Twitter)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

Saturday, Dec. 24

CBS 1:00 p.m. ET

New York Jets at New England Patriots: Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: Greg Gumbel, Trent Green

San Diego Chargers at Cleveland Browns: Spero Dedes, Solomon Wilcots

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars: Andrew Catalon, Steve Beuerlein, Steve Tasker

FOX 1:00 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Washington Redskins at Chicago Bears: Dick Stockton, David Diehl

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers: Thom Brennaman, Charles Davis, Chris Spielman

CBS 4:00 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders: Jim Nantz, Phil Simms

FOX 4:00 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks: Kevin Burkhardt, John Lynch

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints: Kenny Albert, Daryl Johnston

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams: Chris Myers, Ronde Barber

NFL Network 8:25 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans: Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon

Sunday, Dec. 25

NFL Network 4:30 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike Tirico, Doug Flutie

Sunday Night Football, NBC 8:30 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth

Monday, Dec. 26

Monday Night Football, ESPN 8:30 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: Sean McDonough, Jon Gruden

