NFL to announce regular-season scheduled on Thursday night

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates during the second half of NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Glendale, Ariz. Brady's missing jersey from the Super Bowl has been found in the possession of a member of the international media. The NFL said in a statement Monday, March 20, 2017, that his jersey was found through the "cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots' security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities." Brady said his jersey went missing after the Patriots' 34-28 win last month over the Atlanta Falcons. The statement also said an ongoing investigation retrieved the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots' 2015 Super Bowl win against the Seahawks. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK (AP) The NFL will release its 2017 regular-season schedule Thursday night.

The announcement will come during a TV show beginning at 8 p.m. EDT.

Super Bowl champion New England will host the kickoff game on Thursday, Sept. 7, possibly in a rematch of the title game with Atlanta. The Patriots’ other home games are against division rivals Miami, Buffalo and the New York Jets, and Kansas City, San Diego, Carolina and Houston.

The season will end Dec. 31.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL