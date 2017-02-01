Roger Goodell details several changes that could speed up NFL games

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell took the stage in Houston on Wednesday to field questions from an eager pool of reporters on the state of the NFL. He was calm, cool and collected as he was asked about everything from Deflategate to the Raiders’ home in 2017, addressing several issues throughout the league.

One that stood out was the fact that the NFL is going to look into speeding up the pace of play. Ratings were down for the most part this past season – partly due to several primetime games being blowouts and the presidential election – and Goodell believes cutting down on TV timeouts could speed up games.

“What we’re trying to do is make our product as exciting, and our games as exciting and action-packed, as possible,” Goodell said. “ … There are a number of things we think we can shorten the management of the game, focus less on stoppages in the game and more on action.”

Among those things are commercial breaks. Currently, the NFL has five TV timeouts per quarter. That number was cut down to four in Week 16 as an experiment, and it could stick going forward.

“We think less is more in this area,” Goodell said. “And we can do it with the right balance that will improve the quality of experience either in the stadium or on television.”

Another possibility is instituting a time limit from the extra point to the ensuing kickoff. This would speed up the process of getting the necessary players on the field and prevent the NFL from going to commercial multiple times between a touchdown and the next possession.

As far as officials go, they could be reviewing plays on Microsoft Surface tablets in the future, rather than going “under the hood” to make a decision. Goodell said using the tablets would cut down on the time required to review a play, as would cutting the fact that the official has to announce a play is under review – another possibility in the future.

All of these potential changes will be created by the competition committee, which would then present them to the owners at their meetings this offseason. Goodell expects to see “a lot of those changes,” which will hopefully improve the quality and pace of play in the NFL.