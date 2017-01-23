How We Got to Patriots-Falcons, What We’ll See in Super Bowl 51, Big Offseason in Green Bay

Subscribe to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast and it will be waiting in your feed first thing Monday morning. (For non-subscribers, there is sometimes a lag.) The Championship Weekend show…

1. Patriots get back on track vs. Steelers’ soft secondary

2. No Le’Veon Bell for Pittsburgh, but Pats D rises to the occasion

3. Steelers’ future: With Martavis Bryant set to return things are looking up; what to do with Lawrence Timmons

4. Falcons offense overwhelms shorthanded Packers secondary

5. Aaron Rodgers merely very good as Dan Quinn unveils some surprises on D

6. Packers’ future: Retaining Jared Cook and TJ Lang, does Dom Capers return? How about Clay Matthews?

7. Quick Look Ahead to Super Bowl 51 Matchup

8. Ryan Grigson out; a look back at his tenure in Indianapolis

9. What would Kyle Shanahan do at QB in San Francisco? And would Chip Kelly replace him as Atlanta’s OC?

10. Weekly Awards: Conference Championships

