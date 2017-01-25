NFL says Miami Dolphins did not follow protocol on Matt Moore hit & more news

The Miami Dolphins are getting what appears to be a slap on the wrist and shake of the finger in their face by the NFL and the players union.

The NFL and the NFLPA have concluded their “investigation” into the hit that Matt Moore took in the wild card round of the playoffs. According to their findings, the Dolphins did not “strictly follow” the protocols regarding head injuries. The main point of contention was that Moore was bleeding from the mouth.

The NFL ascertains that Moore should have been taken in for evaluation despite the fact that the hit did not actually occur on his head but instead his chin. Moore himself said that the writhing pain he was in was from his back being contorted and not any head injury. Moore sat out one play.

Doctors on the sideline evaluated Moore for a head injury and found there was nothing that should keep him out of the game. Now it appears the NFL disagrees. There is no punishment this time around but the Dolphins are being cautioned that a repeat offense could come with fines in the future.

OTHER NEWS

Ndamukong Suh had a procedure on his knee to remove loose particles from his knee. It was a simple scope and will not keep Suh out of off-season activity. Suh pulled out of the Pro-Bowl last week due to an “injury” that had not been disclosed.

In other injury news the Dolphins have still not made a decision on whether Ryan Tannehill will have or need surgery on his knee. A decision is supposed to come at the end of the month. Tannehill has a second degree knee sprain which means that part of his MCL is torn and part of his ACL is torn. The MCL will heal by itself over time but the ACL will not.

The degree of the ACL tear is unknown. The Dolphins should decide soon because any procedure could keep Tannehill out of off-season activities. If there were any thoughts on a surgical procedure the Dolphins should have come to a conclusion before now.

This article originally appeared on