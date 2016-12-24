NFL Rumors: Saints HC Sean Payton has ‘Sincere Interest’ in Rams Job

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton reportedly has his eye on the Los Angeles Rams head coach job.

Payton, who is under contract with the Saints, is reported to have a “sincere interest” in coaching the team after the 2016 season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport has the latest:

With the Los Angeles Rams job open, multiple sources say it is a job Payton is monitoring with sincere interest. For Payton to become the team’s new head coach, it would take significant maneuvering behind the scenes work. One source described the prospects as not imminent or likely. But “possible.” The Rams, of course, would have to decide he’s their overwhelming No. 1.

Payton had just signed a five-year extension with the Saints prior to the 2016 season, but reports have suggested the Saints would be open to trading him during the offseason.

If the Rams were interested, they’d have to workout a deal with New Orleans involving draft picks. Of course, the Rams were cleaned out of picks after trading with the Tennessee Titans in order to move up and draft Jared Goff.

So, Los Angeles would have to make a deal without their first- and third-round picks in 2017. However, as the aforementioned report suggests, the Saints aren’t looking for massive haul in return for Payton.

If this reported interest from Payton is true, the Rams should make a play. He’s the kind of offensive-minded coach this organization needs and he could do wonders in developing Goff and fixing this very broken offense.

