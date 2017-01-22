NFL Rumors: Patriots Willing to Trade Jimmy Garoppolo

The New England Patriots have Super Bowl aspirations, but are looking to the offseason as well and potentially moving Jimmy Garoppolo.

The list of teams that need a quarterback this offseason is long. From the Cleveland Browns to the Houston Texans, there are a plethora of teams that could be in the market for a new quarterback. What’s interesting, though, is that both the 2017 NFL Draft and free agency are a bit slight in terms of top-end talent at the position. However, the trade market could be heating up—especially if the New England Patriots were to make Jimmy Garoppolo available

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, that’s looking like it will be the case. During an appearance on NFL Gameday Morning on Sunday, Rapoport (per Kevin Patra of Around the NFL) reported that the Patriots are “open” to trading their backup quarterback this offseason. Rapaport also noted that there are several factors—such as demand in return—that could factor into a deal getting done. However, New England’s front office is indeed willing to listen.

Price for a young player of Garoppolo’s talent level is an interesting factor. After all, we saw Sam Bradford demand a first-round pick (and a fourth) prior to the 2016 season. Perhaps this is just my opinion, but Garoppolo offers much more value than Bradford to a team in need of a quarterback.

With that said, some teams around the league might be willing to play ball.

In addition to several teams that finished at the bottom of the standings this season, you also have teams like the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and several others that could be a quarterback away from contending. Thus, they might be willing to pay a king’s ransom for a player like Garoppolo. But with the Patriots listening to offers, that makes the quarterback market heat up even further as the offseason approaches.

