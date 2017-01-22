NFL Rumors: Patriots open to trading Jimmy Garoppolo

The New England Patriots are open to the idea of trading Jimmy Garoppolo but a few factors could complicate any potential trade.

As the New England Patriots prepare for another AFC Championship Game, rumors are swirling backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be the subject of intensified trade talk.

Garoppolo has backed up Tom Brady since he was a second round pick out of Eastern Illinois two years ago and received his first career starts to open the year with Brady suspended. Garoppolo fared well and showed flashes of being a guy who has what it takes to start in this league.

With Brady entrenched as the starter in New England, could Garoppolo be traded this offseason?

According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are considering it.

“The Patriots are open to trading Jimmy Garoppolo and they are going to listen to all offers, as they have over the last couple years for Garoppolo — and they have gotten a couple inquiries,” Rapoport said.

Rapoport cites two big factors that may determine whether he is traded or not. First, the price is expected to be a first round pick, at least considering the high price for quarterbacks. Secondly, trading Garoppolo leaves Jacoby Brissett as the top backup to Brady. Would Belichick and the Patriots be comfortable trusting him with the offense should anything happen to Brady?

That’s an internal debate that likely has been ongoing for some time. If they don’t feel comfortable trusting Brissett in that role, that only increases the asking price for Garoppolo. At that point, would a team be willing to give up something similar to what Minnesota gave up for Sam Bradford?

That cost the Vikings a first and fourth round pick, but Bradford was also a former No. 1 overall pick. That asking price may prove to be too steep for any team to pony up.

The Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears are teams expected to address the quarterback position in the offseason and own the top three picks in the draft. The Browns also own the No. 12 pick in the first round, so perhaps that’s the starting point if the Browns and Patriots go down a road talking Garoppolo.

Belichick is in no rush to trade Garoppolo but if he gets his price, he won’t hesitate to move him.

