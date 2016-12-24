NFL Rumors: Panthers’ Ron Rivera a Possible Target for Rams?

One NFL insider has suggested that Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera could be a fit for the Los Angeles Rams vacancy.

While this suggestion is certainly thinking outside the box, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has suggested that Rivera could come to Los Angeles:

Name to watch for the #Rams HC opening: #Panthers coach Ron Rivera. With a large Hispanic population in LA & a young team, it would fit. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2016

If Rivera were to come coach the Rams, there’s a good chance Norv Turner would also come aboard as the team’s offensive coordinator, as Rapoport also suggests:

Coach trades are complicated. One involving Ron Rivera & #Rams would be hard. But would imagine Norv Turner, who lives in CA could join him — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2016

Prior to the 2016 season, Rivera signed a three-year extension with the Panthers, so the Rams would have to compensate Carolina to get Rivera to come to L.A.

How to make a deal for Ron Rivera work

As is the case with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who is reportedly interested in the Rams job, the team would have to make a deal to bring Rivera in.

That deal would involve draft picks going from the Rams to the Panthers, although Los Angeles isn’t exactly rich on that front. After trading with the Tennessee Titans to move up and draft Jared Goff No. 1 overall, the Rams will be without their 2017 first- and third-round picks.

So it’s possible the Rams would have to dip into their 2018 allotment in order to make any deal for a currently employed head coach work. In turn, it would leave the incoming head coach with little to work with through the draft.

However, the Rams do have a good salary cap situation moving forward and could improve the team through free agency. Namely, those improvements consist of offensive line help and a No. 1 receiver.

Regardless, the idea of bringing Rivera to Los Angeles is speculation at best. There is no evidence the Panthers even want to part ways with him – nor is there evidence he wants to leave Carolina – despite a disappointing 2016 campaign that comes one season after Carolina went to a Super Bowl.

