NFL Rumors: Denver Broncos are Tony Romo’s ‘No. 1 Spot’ for 2017

With Tony Romo likely being done with the Dallas Cowboys, the veteran quarterback reportedly would prefer to take his talents to the Denver Broncos.

Tony Romo has likely played his last down of football for the Dallas Cowboys. The veteran returned from a preseason injury to play one series after he was usurped by rookie Dak Prescott as the starter for America’s Team—a series that ended with a touchdown pass. Now it’s expected that the Cowboys will look to move him off the books in 2017. However, the big question has long been where he will land.

The longtime starter in Dallas hasn’t been secretive about his desire to go to a contender and try to make a playoff run. Subsequently, many quarterback-needy teams are immediately out of the question. However, there’s one option that’s long made sense: the Denver Broncos. And as fate would have it, they’re reportedly at the top of Romo’s list in regards to preferred landing spots.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are the quarterback’s “No. 1 spot” for where he’d like to play in 2017. However, Rapoport also added that Denver is not interested in trading for Romo as of right now:

Was asked about #Cowboys’ plans for Tony Romo in 2017. No secret, #Broncos are his No. 1 spot. I’m told DEN is not inclined to trade for him — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2017

The fit in Denver certainly makes sense for Romo. Following Peyton Manning’s retirement, the Broncos dropped out of the playoffs after winning Super Bowl 50. Second-year quarterback Trevor Siemian never wowed as the starter and rookie Paxton Lynch was also underwhelming when playing in relief. Thus, adding a proven veteran under center for a defense-first team could put them back into Super Bowl contention.

With that said, the fact that the Broncos are currently not “inclined” to trade for Tony Romo could be the monkey wrench in these plans. Romo has a huge dead cap number on the Cowboys books if they were to cut him, so a trade is the only feasible way to see him off to another team. Of course, there could be plenty of dealing left to go down once the offseason gets underway. But as for now, we know that Romo would like to be in Denver—but don’t know much else, unfortunately.

