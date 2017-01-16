NFL Rumors: Chip Kelly interviewing for Jaguars’ offensive coordinator job

Chip Kelly may indeed be set on coaching in the NFL next season, with an apparent second interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had some sort of search for a new head coach, but ultimately settled on internal candidate Doug Marrone. Chip Kelly reportedly interviewed for the Jaguars’ head coaching job, and now they may be circling back to him with a different role in mind.

Source: Chip Kelly is at EverBank Field today, presumably meeting about #Jaguars offensive coordinator position. No word on potential offer. — Hays Carlyon (@HaysCarlyon) January 16, 2017

#Jaguars are interviewing OC candidates and Chip Kelly is one, as @hayscarlyon said. Incumbent Nathaniel Hackett expected to get one, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2017

Kelly was fired after just one season as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, and the last opportunity to return to college head coaching for next year went away with Cal hiring Justin Wilcox. He has suggested he is willing to be an offensive coordinator in the NFL though, and interviewing with the Jaguars fits that bill.

Incumbent Jaguars’ offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett replaced Greg Olson in the middle of this season, and he will reportedly get an interview too. It’s worth noting Hackett has a history working with and under Marrone, dating back to the latter’s time as head coach at Syracuse.

The fast offensive pace Kelly favors has not worked especially well in the NFL, at least in terms of wins and losses, since his first two seasons as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles (2013-2014), which yielded matching 10-6 records and a playoff appearance. But he has managed to coax good production out of Nick Foles, Sam Bradford, Blaine Gabbert and Colin Kaepernick, so Blake Bortles could be the next quarterback to benefit from Kelly’s presence.

Kelly is an easy candidate for offensive coordinator job, but a potential opportunity with the New England Patriots has gone way with Josh McDaniels in line to stay put. So the Jaguars look like Kelly’s only real chance to coach next season, or he’ll be left to collect buyout money from the Eagles and the 49ers with an eye on his next job 11-12 months from now.

