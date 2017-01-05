NFL Rumors: Bill O’Brien, Texans could cut ties after playoffs

According to the NFL rumor mill, Bill O’Brien and the Houston Texans could be parting ways following the playoffs.

After making the playoffs for the second straight season with a 9-7 record, Bill O’Brien’s Houston Texans will be facing off against the Oakland Raiders on Saturday evening.

However, the former Penn State head coach might not be in the same position as other head coaches in the postseason. What does that mean? Well, O’Brien’s head coaching job might not be as secure as other coaches who have made the playoffs for the second season in a row.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, O’Brien might be on his way out the door this offseason, especially if the Texans lose against the Connor Cook-led Raiders on Saturday.

La Canfora cited a not-so-cozy relationship between O’Brien and the front office concerning Brock Osweiler.

The relationship between coach Bill O’Brien and GM Rick Smith has never been super cozy and the issues at quarterback have become acute. The fireworks between O’Brien and $37M man Brock Osweiler date back to early in the season, as reported here, and O’Brien is far from sold on Osweiler as the guy for 2017, despite the Texans having another $17M guaranteed in him for next season.

It’s not too difficult to see who’s in the wrong here. Although Tom Savage is a questionable option to start over Osweiler, O’Brien has made it clear that he doesn’t have much faith in the expensive quarterback signee from the 2016 offseason.

Osweiler has fallen far short of expectations in his first season with the Texans, even failing to develop a connection with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins — arguably a top-five wideout in the NFL.

Keep an eye on this situation as the front office might be looking at an early exit in the playoffs as a reason to fire the coach who has gone 9-7 in each of his three seasons with the Texans.

