NFL roundup: Victor Cruz now regrets Miami boat trip

The NFL regular season had just ended when the New York Giants wide receivers took a trip to South Beach. Now, one wideout regrets the decision.

In a now-famous trip to Miami, the New York Giants wide receivers celebrated clinching the playoffs by jetting down to South Beach to party with the likes of Justin Bieber and other celebrities. What seemed like an innocent trip at the time, turned into the reason the Giants would get thrashed by the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round, and now one of those wideouts is showing regret for the trip. Victor Cruz, who is the elder statesman of the group, stated that the trip was definitely not worth it, as it brought on unnecessary attention to the team.

While the New York Giants saw their playoff run end quickly, the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons are still standing, as the team’s kicked off Super Bowl week on Sunday. Super Bowl LI will be an incredible matchup of two quarterbacks who both played at an MVP level this season. The game is slated to kick off at 6:30pm ET on Sunday, February 5, and with a Pats win, Tom Brady would become the only quarterback in history with five rings.

They kept it a secret, but in the end, the San Francisco 49ers and John Lynch were able to get a deal done. Lynch will become the team’s general manager, after inking a 6-year deal with the team on Sunday. In addition, it appears that Kyle Shanahan, the Falcons offensive coordinator, will also be given a 6-year deal, though as the team’s head coach. One thing is for sure, the 49ers are committing to the long-haul with Lynch and Shanahan.

Staying with general managers, newly hired Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard stated that Chuck Pagano will stay on as the team’s head coach in 2017. Pagano was on the hot seat for most of the 2016 season, but the organization made the decision to let him try to right the ship in 2017. One main concern on the roster is the offensive line, which has been an incredible weakness, leading to franchise quarterback Andrew Luck being sacked early and often during his career. Ballard and Pagano need to make that a priority this offseason.

Finally, former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy is trying to make his way back to the NFL. Hardy applied to play in the independent Spring League, which is scheduled to kick off in April. While not affiliated with the NFL, the league is designed to give former NFL players and draft picks a chance to showcase their skills. Hardy was once considered one of the best young defensive prospects in the league, but domestic abuse and drug charges have derailed his once-promising career.

