NFL roundup: The final four teams are set

Championship Weekend is right around the corner, as the NFL saw their remaining teams shrunk to four teams this past weekend.

For most NFL fans, the Divisional Round is the best weekend of the football season, as the two conferences play it down to their final two teams. This past weekend was full of great football, with two lopsided wins on Saturday, and then two instant classics on Sunday. Next Sunday, the remaining four teams will play for a shot in Super Bowl 51, and the whole world will be watching.

The first matchup of the weekend featured the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons. Russell Wilson and his Seahawks were looking to make it back to the Super Bowl for the third time in the last four years. However, Matt Ryan showed why he is the front-runner to be the league’s MVP, as he passed Atlanta to a 36-20 victory. Ryan and company were able to take advantage of a Seattle secondary that was without Earl Thomas, and will now face the Green Bay Packers next Sunday.

Green Bay was the first game of Sunday’s action, as they went into Dallas to take on the No. 1 seeded Cowboys inside of AT&T Stadium. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been on fire as of late, and he continued that trend, leading Green Bay to their eighth straight win. The Cowboys tied the game with 0:37 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but Rodgers hit tight end Jared Cook with a beautiful pass setting up a 51-yard game-winner by Mason Crosby. Sunday’s matchup with the Falcons should certainly be a high-scoring affair.

Over in the AFC, the New England Patriots punched their ticket to Super Bowl 51 on Saturday night, as they absolutely destroyed the Houston Texans in the second half. Houston played very well through the first two quarters, as they were getting to Tom Brady and putting him on the ground time and time again. However, the Pats defense got to Houston quarterback Brock Osweiler in the second half, and the Texans have to be wondering if the $72 million dollars they gave him is wasted money.

On Sunday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers went into Kansas City and pulled off the victory, beating the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is extremely hard to beat at home, but the Steelers moved the ball well against their defense, though they had to settle for six field goals. The six field goals by Chris Boswell was a playoff record, and the win will now set up an incredible AFC Championship Game matchup between two quarterbacks that have won their fair share of Super Bowls in their careers.

The 2016-17 NFL season has been an incredible one, as we have seen some new faces emerge as stars in the game. The Cowboys rookie combination of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were on full display on Sunday, and they showed that the franchise should be in good hands for the foreseeable future. The final four teams showcase quarterbacks that could be considered the top four in the game, which should make for some exciting football next Sunday starting at 3:05 pm ET.

